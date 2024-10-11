Macroeconomic update: Looking for a revival
China cuts repo rate after big data miss Wall Street ignores weaker US reports Europe looking forward to a rebound in PMIs Asia...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Summary: Pound rising across the board Conservatives hold circa 15% in election polls Equities mixed with FTSE still around 7300 The...
European stocks start the week slightly higher DE30 trades near midpoint of consolidation range Volkswagen (VOW1.DE) announced revised...
Summary: Chinese inflation has increased notably since the start of the year PBoC reduces its 7-day reverse repo rate for the first time since...
Quiet beginning to the week in terms of macro releases Central bankers from ECB, Fed and RBA scheduled to speak Minutes from RBA,...
US indices gained between 0.7% and 0.8% on Friday; stocks in Asia have been mixed though with KOSPI falling 0.3% and Hang Seng rising as much as...
Summary: New ATHs for US stocks heading into the weekend US data worse than expected Pound set for weekly gains Crypto...
Summary: All 3 major US indices post new all-time highs US500 moves above 3010 Industrial production contracts more than forecast It’s...
Summary: Litecoin struggles around the upper limit of the overbalance structure CME Group intends to launch options on Bitcoin There have...
A batch of economic data from the US has just been released in what is the main scheduled event before the weekend. The breakdown is as follows: US...
DAX is moving sideways at the higher time frame DE30 rebounded from the upper limit of Overbalance structure at M15 interval The US Secretary...
There is a very good sentiment among investors which was boosted by upbeat trade comments from White House officials. Kudlow and Ross said that both countries...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Summary: GBP rising against most its peers FTSE set for weekly declines BT dips after Labour nationalisation plans It’s...
Equity indices trade higher on the back of Kudlow’s comments DE30 tries to cover upward price gap at the beginning of a cash session Wirecard...
Summary: Chinese Ministry of Commerce insists that a tariff removal is a crucial condition for reaching a trade agreement Kudlow adds negotiations...
Final CPI data and trade balance reading from EU US retail sales expected to rebound after September’s drop Polish core CPI...
US equity indices ended yesterday’s trading pretty flat with moves not exceeding 0.1%; a bit more optimism is seen in Asia where Korean KOSPI...
