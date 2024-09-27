En savoir plus
Les CFD sont des instruments complexes et présentent un risque élevé de perte rapide en capital en raison de l'effet de levier. 76% de comptes d'investisseurs de détail perdent de l'argent lors de la négociation de CFD avec ce fournisseur. Vous devez vous assurer que vous comprenez comment les CFD fonctionnent et que vous pouvez vous permettre de prendre le risque probable de perdre votre argent. Avec le Compte Risque Limité, le risque de pertes est limité au capital investi.
Les CFD sont des instruments complexes et présentent un risque élevé de perte rapide en capital en raison de l'effet de levier. 76% de comptes d'investisseurs de détail perdent de l'argent lors de la négociation de CFD avec ce fournisseur. Vous devez vous assurer que vous comprenez comment les CFD fonctionnent et que vous pouvez vous permettre de prendre le risque probable de perdre votre argent. Avec le Compte Risque Limité, le risque de pertes est limité au capital investi.
76% de comptes d'investisseurs de détail perdent de l'argent lors de la négociation de CFD avec ce fournisseur.
XTB Online Trading

Informations de trading destinées aux clients

vendredi - 27 septembre 2024
15:37

Maintenance technique le 27.09.2024

Chères clientes, Chers Clients,

Pour des raisons de maintenance technique veuillez noter que l'accès à la plateforme web xStation, à l'application xStation et aux formulaires d'inscription ainsi que l'espace-client ne seront pas disponibles le vendredi 27 Septembre 2024 entre 22h00 CEST et 4h00 CEST.

Cordialement, 

L'équipe XTB

Lire la suite Masquer
10:30

Rollovers, holidays and dividends in the following week:

CFD Derivatives - Forex, Commodities, Indices, Cryptocurrencies

 

There are no rollovers  in the following week.

 

Holidays (change in trading hours - CEST time)

Instrument

30.09

Monday

01.10

Tuesday

02.10

Wednesday

03.10

Thursday

04.10

Friday

CHN.cash

Trading till 21:00

No trading

Trading from 03:15

-

-

HK.cash

Trading till 21:00

No trading

Trading from 03:15

-

-

MEXComp

-

No trading

-

-

-

 

Dividends

30.09

Monday

01.10

Tuesday

02.10

Wednesday

03.10

Thursday

04.10

Friday

-

AU200.cash

-

AU200.cash

-

This information applies to the above-mentioned instruments available in all offers on the xStation and MT4 platforms. Please note that the names of the instruments in individual offers may be slightly different. A detailed list of all instrument names are available in MARGIN TABLE

 

OMI instruments, Stocks CFD, ETF CFD, Synthetic Stocks

 

Dividends, rights issues, spin offs, splits and re-splits:

30.09 Monday - dividends on Agree Realty Corp (ADC.US), AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC.US), Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE.US), AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA (AR4.DE), Alexandria Real Estate Equitie (ARE.US), Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI.US), AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB.US), Franklin Resources Inc (BEN.US), B&G Foods Inc (BGS.US), Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL.US), Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc - class A  (BXMT.US), Boston Properties Inc (BXP.US), Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL.US), Chimera Investment Corp (CIM.US), Camden Property Trust (CPT.US), CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE.US), Dillard's Inc - class A (DDS.US), Deere & Co (DE.US), Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI.US), Amdocs Ltd (DOX.US), Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP.US), Ensign Group Inc (ENSG.US), EPR Properties (EPR.US), Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT.US), Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS.US), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB.US), FMC Corp (FMC.US), Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD.US), Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST.US), Huhtamaki OYJ (HUH1V.FI), Humana Inc (HUM.US),  Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR.US), World Fuel Services Corp (INT.US), Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT.US), Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW.US), Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC.US), Ladder Capital Corp - class A (LADR.US), Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO.US), Lennox International Inc (LII.US), Lexington Realty Trust (LXP.US), Mondelez International Inc - class A  (MDLZ.US), Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR.US), National Fuel Gas Co (NFG.US), Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY.US), Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC.US), Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC.US), PG&E Corp (PCG.US), Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK.US), POSCO - ADR (PKX.US), Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR.US), Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP.US), SL Green Realty Corp (SLG.US), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc - ADR (SMFG.US), Sony Corp (SONY) - ADR (SNE.US), Sony Group Corp - ADR (SONY.US), STAG Industrial Inc (STAG.US), Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD.US), Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD.US), Sun Communities Inc (SUI.US), Stryker Corp (SYK.US), Tecnoglass Inc (TGLS.US), Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO.US), Toro Co (TTC.US), US Bancorp  (USB.US), Valmet OYJ (VALMT.FI), Veris Residential Inc (VRE.US), World Kinect Corporation (WKC.US), Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW.US), WP Carey Inc (WPC.US), Xerox Corp  (XRX.US), York Water Co (YORW.US), Yirendai Ltd - ADR (YRD.US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH.US)

01.10 Tuesday- dividends on Agilent Technologies Inc (A.US), Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD.US), Cardinal Health Inc (CAH.US), Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH.US), CubeSmart (CUBE.US), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - class B  (ERICB.SE), Fortum OYJ (FORTUM.FI), Farmland Partners Inc (FPI.US), Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT.US), Ingredion Inc (INGR.US), Neste Oyj (NESTE.FI),  New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ.US), Realty Income Corp (O.US), Pegasystems Inc (PEGA.US), Quanta Services Inc (PWR.US), Royal Unibrew A/S (RBREW.DK), Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII.US), Rithm Capital Corp (RITM.US), Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF.US), State Street Corp (STT.US), Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO.US), Upbound Group Inc (UPBD.US), Ventas Inc (VTR.US)

02.10 Wednesday - dividends on AECOM (ACM.US), Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD.US), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.US), Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX.US), Comcast Corp (CMCSA.US), Cisco Systems Inc  (CSCO.US), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - class B (ERIC.US), Itau Unibanco Holding SA - ADR (ITUB.US), Republic Services Inc - class A  (RSG.US)

03.10 Thursday- dividends on Bodycote PLC (BOY.UK), Centrica PLC (CNA.UK), Campbell Soup Co (CPB.US), Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ.US), Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.UK), Hunting PLC (HTG.UK), Kainos Group PLC (KNOS.UK), Progressive Corp (PGR.US), Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX.UK), Sylvamo Corp (SLVM.US), Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.UK), Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD.US), Spectris PLC (SXS.UK), TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.UK), Travis Perkins PLC (TPK.UK), Weir Group PLC  (WEIR.UK), Wickes Group PLC (WIX.UK)

04.10 Friday - dividends on American Express Co (AXP.US), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co  (BMY.US), Designer Brands Inc - class A (DBI.US), Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX.US), Gladstone Investment Corp (GAIN.US), Globe Life Inc (GL.US), Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (HASI.US), Immersion Corp (IMMR.US), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.US), Mercor SA (MCR.PL), Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc (MMC.US), Morningstar Inc (MORN.US), NetApp Inc (NTAP.US), Royal Gold Inc (RGLD.US), Sysco Corp (SYY.US), Thule Group AB (THULE.SE)


There are no holidays in the following week.

Please be aware that presented corporate actions may change (new CA can be announced and existing can be cancelled).
All updated corporate actions are in xStation in instrument info.

Equity Offer Changes 19.09 - 26.09

There were no changes.

XTB

Lire la suite Masquer
vendredi - 20 septembre 2024
15:28

Maintenance technique le 20.09.2024

Cher client,
Pour des raisons de maintenance technique veuillez noter que l'accès à la plateforme web xStation, à l'application xStation et aux formulaires d'inscription ainsi que l'espace-client ne seront pas disponibles le vendredi 20 Septembre 2024 entre 22h00 CEST et 4h00 CEST.


Cordialement, 

L'équipe XTB

Lire la suite Masquer
12:30

Rollovers, holidays and dividends in the following week:

CFD Derivatives - Forex, Commodities, Indices, Cryptocurrencies

 

There are no rollovers  in the following week.

 

Dividends

23.09

Monday

24.09

Tuesday

25.09

Wednesday

26.09

Thursday

27.09

Friday

HK.cash

AU200.cash

-

CH50cash

AU200.cash

 

 

There are no holidays  in the following week.
 

This information applies to the above-mentioned instruments available in all offers on the xStation and MT4 platforms. Please note that the names of the instruments in individual offers may be slightly different. A detailed list of all instrument names are available in MARGIN TABLE

 

OMI instruments, Stocks CFD, ETF CFD, Synthetic Stocks

 

Dividends, rights issues, spin offs, splits and re-splits:


23.09 Monday - dividends on Credicorp Ltd (BAP.US), Eversource Energy (ES.US), SPDR EURO STOXX 50 (Dist USD) (FEZ.US), Logitech International SA (LOGI.US), New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR.US), Invesco India (Dist USD) (PIN.US), Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (Dist USD) (QQQ.US), Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call (Dist USD) (QYLD.US), Sanok Rubber Co SA (SNK.PL), Invesco S&P 500 High Div Low Volatility  (Dist USD) (SPHD.US), SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 (Dist USD) (SPLG.US), SpartanNash Co (SPTN.US), SPDR S&P 500 UCITS (Dist EUR) (SPY5.DE), SPDR S&P 500 UCITS (Dist USD) (SPY5.UK), SPDR S&P US Dividend Aristocrats UCITS (Dist EUR) (SPYD.DE), SPDR S&P Euro Dividend Aristocrats (Dist EUR) (SPYW.DE), STMicroelectronics NV (STM.FR), STMicroelectronics NV (STM.IT), Seagate Technology PLC (STX.US), SPDR S&P Us Dividend Aristocrats UCITS (Dist USD) (UDVD.UK), WR Berkley Corp (WRB.US), Spdr S&P Homebuilders (Dist USD) (XHB.US), Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund  (Dist USD) (XLE.US), Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (Dist USD) (XLF.US), Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (Dist USD) (XLI.US), Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (Dist USD) (XLK.US), Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR  (Dist USD) (XLP.US), Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (Dist USD) (XLU.US), Health Care Select Sector SPDR  (Dist USD) (XLV.US), Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (Dist USD) (XLY.US), SPDR S&P Metals & Mining (Dist USD) (XME.US), Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production (Dist USD) (XOP.US), Spdr S&P Retail (Dist USD) (XRT.US)

 

24.09 Thuesday - dividends on Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc - class A  (ARCO.US), Equity Residential (EQR.US), Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (Dist USD) (FAS.US), Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (Dist USD) (SOXL.US), Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares (Dist USD) (SPXL.US), STMicroelectronics NV - ADR (STM.US), Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (Dist USD) (TNA.US), Total SE - ADR (TOT.US), TotalEnergies SE - ADR (TTE.US), Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (Dist USD) (TZA.US), Vitec Software Group AB (publ) - class B (VITB.SE)

 

25.09 Friday - dividends on Johnson Controls International plc (JCI.US), Schwab US Dividend Equity (Dist USD) (SCHD.US), ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures (Dist USD) (SVXY.US), ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (Dist USD) (TBT.US), ProShares UltraPro QQQ (Dist USD) (TQQQ.US)

 

26.09 Thursday - dividends on British American Tobacco PLC (BATS.UK), Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV.UK), British American Tobacco PLC (BMT.DE), Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR.UK), General Electric Co (GE.US), Invitation Homes Inc (INVH.US), Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NAT.US), Philip Morris International Inc (PM.US), Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC.US), Randstad Holding NV (RAND.NL), Rightmove PLC (RMV.UK), Sempra Energy (SRE.US), West Fraser Timber Co Ltd (WFG.US)

 

27.09 Friday - dividends on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN.US), British American Tobacco PLC - ADR (BTI.US), Bancolombia SA - ADR (CIB.US), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.US), Colruyt SA (COLR.BE), Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd (CP.US), Danaher Corp (DHR.US), Ebro Foods SA (EBRO.ES), Ferguson PLC (FERG.UK), Flowserve Corp (FLS.US), Hyundai Motor Co - GDP (HYUD.DE), Hyundai Motor Co - GDP (HYUD.UK), Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP.US), Medtronic PLC (MDT.US), National Health Investors Inc (NHI.US), Nutrien Ltd (NTR.US), Nucor Corp (NUE.US), Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.US), 360 DigiTech Inc - ADR (QFIN.US), Polo Ralph Lauren Corp  - class A  (RL.US), Banco de Sabadell SA (SAB.ES), Samsung Electronics Co Ltd - GDR  (SMSN.UK), TFI International Inc (TFII.US), Vermilion Energy Inc (VET.US), Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund (Dist USD) (VNQ.US), Vanguard Idx Fund (Dist USD) (VTI.US), DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY.US)

There are no holidays in the following week.

Please be aware that presented corporate actions may change (new CA can be announced and existing can be cancelled).
All updated corporate actions are in xStation in instrument info.


Equity Offer Changes 12.09 - 19.09

Below you can find new stocks available on xStation:

 

Cash Stocks:

Beta ETF Nasdaq-100 2xShort (ETFBNQ2S.PL), Beta ETF Nasdaq-100 3xLev (ETFBNQ3L.PL),

Equity CFD:
 

XTB

Lire la suite Masquer
jeudi - 19 septembre 2024
23:10

Rollover sur AUT20, DE30, DE40, EU50, FRA40, ITA40, NED25, SPA35, SUI20, UK100, W20

Aujourd'hui, il y a un changement d'échéance de contrat sur les instruments  AUT20, DE30, DE40, EU50, FRA40, ITA40, NED25, SPA35, SUI20, UK100, W20  . Les clients qui ont des positions ouvertes seront crédités ou débités des montants de points de swap appropriés.

Ces points sont les suivants :

- DE30 -1770 points de swap pour une position longue; 1770 points de swap pour une position courte

- EU50 -280 points de swap pour une position longue; 280 points de swap pour une position courte

- SPA35 -6 points de swap pour une position longue; 6 points de swap pour une position courte

- W20 -350  points de swap pour une position longue; 350 points de swap pour une position courte

- AUT20 -29 points de swap pour une position longue;  29 points de swap pour une position courte

- UK100 -570 points de swap pour une position longue; 570 points de swap pour une position courte

- ITA40 93 points de swap pour une position longue; -93 points de swap pour une position courte

- SUI20 -36 points de swap pour une position longue; 36 points de swap pour une position courte

- FRA40 -120 points de swap pour une position longue; 120 points de swap pour une position courte

- NED25 -260 points de swap pour une position longue; 260 points de swap pour une position courte

- DE40 -1770 points de swap pour une position longue; 1770 points de swap pour une position courte

Ces informations s'appliquent aux instruments mentionnés ci-dessus, disponibles dans toutes les offres sur les plateformes xStation et MT4. Veuillez noter que les noms des instruments dans les offres individuelles peuvent être légèrement différents.

Une liste détaillée de tous les noms d'instruments est disponible dans TABLE DES MARGES.

XTB

Lire la suite Masquer
10:53

Rollover sur AUT20, DE30, DE40, EU50, FRA40, ITA40, NED25, SPA35, SUI20, UK100, W20

Aujourd'hui, à la clôture des horaires de trading, les instruments AUT20, DE30, DE40, EU50, FRA40, ITA40, NED25, SPA35, SUI20, UK100 and W20 changeront d'échéance de contrat. La différence de prix entre les anciens contrats à terme et les nouveaux sera de :

- NED25 approx. 2.58 points d'indice

- EU50 approx. 29.0 points d'indice

- SUI20 approx. 36 points d'indice

- W20 approx. 32.0 points d'indice

- ITA40 approx. -98 points d'indice

- FRA40 approx. 12.5 points d'indice

- SPA35 approx. 7 points d'indice

- DE40 approx. 171.0 points d'indice

- UK100 approx. 56.5 points d'indice

- AUT20 approx. 29 points d'indice

- DE30 approx. 171.0 points d'indice

Cela signifie qu'à prix actuel égal, entre la clôture d'aujourd'hui et l'ouverture de demain, les prix des actifs :
- AUT20, DE30, DE40, EU50, FRA40, NED25, SPA35, SUI20, UK100, W20 devrait être plus élevé 
- ITA40 devrait être plus bas

Le changement de la valeur de la position lié au changement  sera corrigé par des points de swap égaux à la valeur de base. Les clients ayant des ordres à cours limité et des ordres stop proches du prix actuel sont priés d'ajuster leur position aux changements de la valeur de base. Dans le cas contraire, les ordres stop et à cours limité seront exécutés conformément à la procédure standard.

Ces informations s'appliquent aux instruments mentionnés ci-dessus, disponibles dans toutes les offres sur les plateformes xStation et MT4. Veuillez noter que les noms des instruments dans les offres individuelles peuvent être légèrement différents.

Une liste détaillée de tous les noms d'instruments est disponible dans la TABLE DES MARGES.

Important :
Il est essentiel de se rappeler qu'après avoir calculé les points de swap (qui sont le résultat de la base entre deux séries de contrats de l'instrument sous-jacent), la valeur des registres du compte du client changera. Avec une base très importante, il peut arriver que le NIVEAU DE MARGE requis soit dépassé. Dans ce cas, la fermeture automatique de la position commencera, en commençant par la position qui génère le résultat financier le plus bas et continuera jusqu'au moment où le NIVEAU DE MARGE requis sera atteint. Les clients doivent également ajuster leurs ordres en attente actifs. Si le prix d'activation de l'ordre fixé par le client est compris dans l'écart lié au rollover, l'ordre sera exécuté au prix d'ouverture de l'instrument. Pour éviter cette situation, les ordres en attente doivent être supprimés avant la fin de la séance de négociation de l'instrument le jour du rollover.

XTB

Lire la suite Masquer
Pas de nouvelles actualités
Xtb logo

Rejoignez plus de 1 million d'investisseurs dans le monde.

Commencez à investir Téléchargez l'application Téléchargez l'application

Nous utilisons des cookies

En cliquant sur "Tout accepter", vous acceptez que des cookies soient stockés sur votre appareil afin d'améliorer les performances du site, son utilisation et à des fins marketing.

Ces cookies sont nécessaires au fonctionnement de nos sites web. Ils sont notamment liés à des fonctionnalités telles que les préférences linguistiques, la répartition du trafic ou le maintien de la session de l'utilisateur. Ils ne peuvent pas être désactivés.

Nom de cookie
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol - 2 mars 2024
adobe_unique_id - 1 mars 2025
SESSID - 2 mars 2024
__hssc - 8 septembre 2022
__cf_bm - 8 septembre 2022

Nous recourons à des outils qui nous permettent d'analyser l'utilisation qui est faite de notre page. Ces données nous permettent d'améliorer l'expérience utilisateur de notre service web.

Nom de cookie
Description
_gid - 9 septembre 2022
_gat_UA-20729401-1 - 8 septembre 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 - 8 septembre 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC - 1 mars 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory - 31 mars 2024
_ga - 1 mars 2026
__hstc - 7 mars 2023
__hssrc

Ces cookies sont destinés à vous proposer des publicités sur des sujets qui pourraient vous intéresser. Ils nous permettent également de gérer nos activités de marketing et à mesurer la pertinence de nos annonces.

Nom de cookie
Description
MUID - 26 mars 2025
_uetsid - 2 mars 2024
_uetvid - 26 mars 2025
_omappvp - 11 février 2035
_omappvs - 1 mars 2024
_fbp - 30 mai 2024
fr - 7 décembre 2022
lang
muc_ads - 7 septembre 2024
_ttp - 26 mars 2025
__adroll_fpc - 8 septembre 2023
_tt_enable_cookie - 26 mars 2025
_ttp - 26 mars 2025
__ar_v4 - 8 septembre 2023
CMID - 8 septembre 2023
CMPS - 7 décembre 2022
CMPRO - 7 décembre 2022
tuuid - 8 septembre 2023
c - 8 septembre 2023
tuuid_lu - 8 septembre 2023
uuid2 - 7 décembre 2022
KRTBCOOKIE_10 - 7 décembre 2022
PugT - 8 octobre 2022
CMTS - 7 décembre 2022
IDE - 3 octobre 2023
__adroll - 8 octobre 2023
__adroll_shared - 8 octobre 2023
anj - 7 décembre 2022
hubspotutk - 7 mars 2023
omSeen-o7kjfepvsn1zzwidqcir - 8 octobre 2022

Ces cookies enregistrent vos préférences de sorte qu'elles seront déjà présentes lorsque vous visiterez la page ultérieurement.

Nom de cookie
Description
UserMatchHistory - 31 mars 2024
bcookie - 1 mars 2025
lidc - 2 mars 2024
personalization_id - 7 septembre 2024
lang
bscookie - 1 mars 2025
li_gc - 28 août 2024

"Ce site utilise des cookies. Les cookies sont des fichiers stockés dans votre navigateur et sont utilisés par la plupart des sites web pour vous proposer un contenu personnalisé. Pour plus d'informations, consultez notre Politique relatives aux cookies Vous pouvez gérer les cookies en cliquant sur ""Paramètres"". Si vous acceptez notre politique en matière de cookies, cliquez sur ""Tout accepter""."

Changer de région et de langue
Pays de résidence
Langue

La modification de langue affecte le changement d'organisme de réglementation