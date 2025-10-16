Multiply Group to Form Dh120B Investment Giant via Merger with 2PointZero and Ghitha Holding

New entity, 2PointZero Group PJSC, to operate across 85 countries and remain listed on ADX .

In a landmark development for Abu Dhabi’s investment landscape, Multiply Group has announced a transformative merger deal with 2PointZero and Ghitha Holding through a major share swap agreement. The move, which significantly expands Multiply’s sectoral and geographic footprint, aims to create a next-generation investment powerhouse valued at approximately Dh120 billion, with operations across 85 countries.

The announcement follows formal approval by the Multiply Group Board of Directors, paving the way for a new corporate structure under the name 2PointZero Group PJSC. Once finalised, the newly formed entity will continue to trade on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). However, the transaction remains subject to regulatory and shareholder approval, with the completion date expected around mid-November 2025.

Strategic Share Swap to Drive Scale and Synergy

At the heart of the deal is a share swap arrangement that will see Multiply’s capital base expand from Dh2.8 billion to Dh8.64 billion, enabling the consolidation of assets across energy, mining, food, mobility, logistics, packaging, apparel, media, and beauty. The merger is not only one of Multiply’s most significant portfolio developments to date but also positions the group to better capitalise on regional and global growth trends.

International Holding Company (IHC), the parent entity behind all three merging firms, described the merger as part of its broader strategy to integrate its most prominent portfolio companies into a unified, high-performance investment vehicle. The creation of 2PointZero Group PJSC is intended to combine strategic capabilities, capital, and expertise across industries critical to future economic development and sustainability.

A Multi-Sector Investment Platform with Global Reach

By merging with 2PointZero, Multiply gains access to a portfolio of scalable assets in energy, mining, and financial services, reinforcing its ambition to become a key player in energy transition and AI-driven transformation. The company positions itself at the intersection of innovation and infrastructure, offering both capital and strategic guidance across high-growth sectors.

Ghitha Holding, meanwhile, brings a robust presence in agriculture and food production, spanning the entire value chain—from cultivation and processing to distribution. Its integration into the group boosts Multiply’s contribution to regional food security and aligns with the UAE’s national sustainability priorities.

The combined strengths of these businesses are expected to create a highly diversified investment entity with exposure to both industrial and consumer-driven markets, strategically aligned with global megatrends including energy transition, supply chain localisation, and digital transformation.

Leadership Vision and Strategic Intent

Syed Basar Shueb, Chairman of Multiply Group, called the deal a “natural evolution” of Multiply’s long-term strategy. He emphasised that the move is geared towards building globally competitive investment entities that prioritise scale, profitability, and sustainable shareholder value.

“This transaction strengthens the platforms we’ve built and gives us the scale needed to pursue larger regional and international opportunities,” Shueb stated.

Echoing his views, Samia Bouazza, CEO and Managing Director of Multiply Group, described the merger as the convergence of “vision, purpose, capital, and megathemes.” She highlighted that the newly formed entity would continue expanding both organically and inorganically, with a focus on AI integration, value unlocking, and long-term shareholder returns.

“Our goal is to serve a global population of one billion people, with operations that span multiple sectors and regions,” Bouazza said. She reaffirmed Multiply’s commitment to technological transformation and sustainability-led growth.

Next Steps and Outlook

Multiply confirmed that the share-swap structure was designed to ensure equitable value across all participating companies. Final transaction terms will be released pending the completion of shareholder and regulatory reviews.

Once concluded, the merger will firmly position Multiply Group — soon to be 2PointZero Group PJSC — as a diversified investment entity aligned with key global trends shaping the future of industrial, consumer, and digital economies.