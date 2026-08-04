AMD Did Everything Right… But Only Right

These were not the numbers the market wanted to see.

AMD once again delivered very strong growth, beating consensus expectations on both revenue and earnings per share, while also providing a better than expected outlook for the next quarter. Despite that, the initial investor reaction has been clearly negative. At the time of writing, just a few minutes before 11 PM, shares are down around 7% in after hours trading.

The issue is not that the report was weak, because it was not. AMD delivered record revenue, the Data Center segment once again grew at a triple digit pace, and the outlook for the coming months remains strong. However, the market was looking for more than just another solid quarter.

Following a very strong previous report, a sharp share price rally, and rising expectations around artificial intelligence, investors were looking for a much bigger positive surprise, especially in Data Center, which has become the company’s main growth engine. Instead, revenue and EPS exceeded consensus only slightly, and the strong momentum in data centers did not translate into a result strong enough to force the market to raise expectations again.

AMD ended the second quarter with record revenue of $11.54 billion. This represents 50% year over year growth and a 13% increase compared with the previous quarter. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.66. Both figures exceeded consensus estimates, but the size of the beat was limited.

Revenue surpassed expectations by around $230 million, while EPS came in only 4 cents above consensus. The numbers themselves remain very strong, but given AMD’s current positioning, the market was expecting a much larger beat. Investors wanted a report that would significantly raise future growth expectations and show that AMD is capturing more of the artificial intelligence boom.

As always, the most important part of the report was Data Center. Revenue reached approximately $6.7 billion, increasing 107% year over year. The segment now represents nearly 60% of AMD’s total revenue, highlighting how quickly the company’s business mix is changing.

Growth was driven by strong demand for EPYC server processors and Instinct AI chips. AMD is becoming increasingly effective at benefiting from rising demand for computing power, while data centers are becoming the core pillar of its growth story. This is the segment where investors are looking for answers on whether AMD can expand its position in AI infrastructure and gradually close the gap with Nvidia.

The Data Center performance was undoubtedly impressive, and the segment exceeded market expectations. However, the magnitude of the upside surprise was not enough. Investors were looking for a stronger signal that AI chip revenue was accelerating faster and that AMD was gaining market share more aggressively.

That was the missing piece in the report.

The remaining segments did not significantly change the overall picture. Client revenue reached approximately $3.1 billion, up 23% year over year, supported by demand for Ryzen processors. Gaming generated around $779 million in revenue, down 31% year over year, while Embedded delivered approximately $977 million, representing 19% growth.

The performance of these segments was largely in line with expectations or only slightly above them. There was no additional positive surprise that could offset the relatively modest beat at the company level.

Profitability also remains an important factor. Adjusted gross margin came in at 56%, compared with the 56.1% expected by the market. The difference is minimal, but with expectations already very high, even a small disappointment can matter. Investors were hoping that the rapid growth in data center sales would translate into more visible margin expansion.

Adjusted operating income came in at approximately $3.09 billion, slightly above consensus. This does not indicate a profitability issue. A more accurate conclusion is that the report did not provide the clear signal of accelerating margins that some investors expected as the AI business continues to scale.

The positive highlight was the guidance for the third quarter. AMD expects revenue of approximately $13 billion, with a possible variation of $300 million. The midpoint would represent around 41% year over year growth and would be clearly above the previous consensus estimate of approximately $12.5 billion. The company also expects adjusted gross margin to remain around 56%.

The raised outlook confirms that business momentum remains strong. Management continues to see strong demand for EPYC processors and AI chips, while data centers are expected to remain the main growth driver in the second half of the year.

The negative market reaction is therefore not driven by concerns about weakening fundamentals. The issue is more complex. AMD now needs not only to grow, but to grow faster than the market expects.

Today’s report does not challenge the long term investment story. Data Center more than doubled, total company revenue reached a record level, and next quarter’s guidance came in above analyst expectations. The fundamentals remain strong, and AMD’s position in data centers and artificial intelligence continues to improve.

At the same time, the results show that expectations for the company are already extremely high. The market is not reacting to the fact that AMD is growing revenue by 50% year over year. Investors are looking for massive beats, clear acceleration in Data Center, and continued margin expansion.

AMD delivered a good quarter. It simply did not deliver the type of report that would force the market to raise expectations again.

And that is exactly why, despite record revenue, triple digit Data Center growth, and higher guidance, the initial investor reaction has been clearly negative.