  
9:40 AM · 22 May 2026

Economic calendar (22.05.2026) US UoM final data in focus, German Ifo beats expectations

Today’s macro calendar is relatively light, with investor attention focused primarily on the final US consumer sentiment and inflation expectations readings from the University of Michigan survey, as well as Canadian retail sales and PPI data. Earlier business sentiment releases from Europe came in above expectations.
  • France’s overall business climate indicator remained unchanged at 94 points, in line with both market expectations and the previous reading. However, the manufacturing sentiment index rose to 102 points versus forecasts of 99 and the previous 100, signaling improving sector activity.
  • Germany’s IFO expectations index came in at 83.8 points, above the 83.5 consensus and the previous 83.3 reading. Meanwhile, the IFO current conditions component fell to 86.1 points, compared to expectations of 85.1 and 85.4 previously. The headline German IFO business climate index rose to 84.9 points, beating expectations of 84.2 and improving from the previous 84.4, pointing to a moderate improvement in economic sentiment.

Macroeconomic Calendar

14:30 | Canada - Retail Sales (MoM)
Consensus: 0.6% Previous: 0.7%

14:30 | Canada - Core Retail Sales (MoM)
Consensus: 0.9% Previous: 0.5%

14:30 | Canada - PPI (MoM)
Consensus: 1.3% Previous: 2.4%

14:30 | Canada - Core PPI (YoY)
Consensus: 7.8% Previous: not available

14:30 | US - Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index (MoM)
Consensus: 2.6% Previous: 12.0%

16:00 | US — University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Final)
Consensus: 48.2 pts Previous: 48.2 pts

16:00 | US — University of Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations (Final)
Consensus: 3.4% Previous: 3.4%

16:00 | US — University of Michigan 1-Year Inflation Expectations (Final)
Consensus: 4.6% Previous: 4.5%

16:00 | US — University of Michigan Consumer Expectations
Consensus: 48.5 pts Previous: 48.5 pts

16:00 | US — University of Michigan Current Conditions
Consensus: 48 pts Previous: 47.8 pts

Central Bank Speakers

13:30 | ECB — Boris Vujčić speaks
13:30 | ECB — Muller speaks
13:30 | ECB — Kazimir speaks
16:00 | Fed — Christopher Waller speaks

EURUSD (D1)

Source: xStation5

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