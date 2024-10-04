BREAKING: German service sector under pressure - PMI data
08:15 am BST: France, PMI index for services and manufacturing for October. Manufacturing. Actual: 42,6. Forecast: 44.8. Previously: 44,2. Services. Actual:...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
European futures point to higher opening of today's cash session PMI data from major economies in focus for investors Bitcoin trims some...
UK: - Jobless claims change in September. Actual: 20,4k. Forecast: 2,3k. Previous: 0.9k. - Unemployment rate in August. Actual: 4,2%....
Investors' attention turns to Bitcoin, which in the evening broke above the $35,000 cap! The cryptocurrency is gaining on an intraday basis of...
The final hours of yesterday's session on Wall Street brought a bit worse investor sentiment. Most benchmarks reduced early gains, which in the...
The first trading session of the new week in European markets was positive. Although most local benchmarks were down at the start of trading, the...
Bitcoin continues the upward trend that started just under 2 weeks ago. Over this period, the largest cryptocurrency has gained over 16%. The rise was...
BRENT crude oil is losing more than 2.5% during Monday's trading session. Although the sell-offs have been quoted since the beginning of the day, their...
Wall Street retreats slightly Bond yields gain again Chevron announces a takeover for 53 billion dollars The first day of the new week does...
Monday's trading session on the broad market is performing somewhat mixed. Stock market indices and commodities mostly drop, which can be justified...
DE30 drops at start of week Varta resumed deliveries to "important" customer Volkswagen cuts margin forecasts General market situation: This...
Hess Corp (HES.US) is trading 3% higher in premarket today after Chevron (CVX.US) announced that it will buy the company. Chevron said that it has entered...
Lack of escalation in the Middle East over the weekend led to a rather calm beginning of a new week. European and US index futures traded higher during...
Wall Street earnings season for Q3 2023 is gathering pace and we are entering one of the most interesting weeks in terms of reports scheduled. Investors...
The beginning of this session is marked by an improvement in market sentiment, with equities recovering, while the US dollar is retreating slightly. In...
Global financial markets are rather calm at the beginning of a new week as no escalation in the Middle East occurred over the weekend. However, there is...
European indices set for higher opening Flash PMIs, rate decisions and GDP reports in the week ahead Earnings reports from top US tech companies European...
US and European index futures trade slightly higher after the beginning of new week's trade as feared Israeli ground invasion of Gaza Strip did...
Risk-off moods could be spotted on the global markets on Friday as investors seems to be reducing bets on riskier assets amid concern that conflict...