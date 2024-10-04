NZDUSD - recommendation from Credit Agricole
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:146.19 Target:149.88 Stop:...
US indices launched today's cash trading mixed Meta (META.US) plans massive lay-offs Palantir Technologies (PLTR.US) stock plunges on mixed...
Shares of Mark Zuckerberg's recently oversold company, Meta Platforms (META.US) are gaining nearly 4% today before the market open, thanks to news...
In a recent government statement, Jeremy Hunt, the United Kingdom's secretary of the treasury, points out that savings and greater tax revenues will...
The first session on stock markets this week brings an improvement in investor sentiment. The German DAX index (DE30) is struggling today to break through...
The Litecoin cryptocurrency referred to by fans of digital assets as 'digital silver' has been doing much better than the market average of major...
We encourage you to familiarize yourself with our midterm election report, where we outline the key markets that can react to the results. As the...
Peak phase of the Wall Street earnings season for Q3 2022 is behind us but there are still some companies left to report their financials for third quarter....
US natural gas price (NATGAS) are trading over 7% higher this morning after launching today's trade with an over-8% bullish price gap. Price tested...
Spokesman for the Chinese health commission has reiterated China's commitment to a Covid-zero policy and vowed that the country will continue to take...
European indices set for slightly lower opening ECB Lagarde, Fed Collins and Mester to speak today Midterms elections and US CPI...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded higher during the first session of a new week. Nikkei gained 1.2%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.6% higher and Kospi added...
During Friday's session, we could observe increased volatility on various asset classes, which was related to the prospect of lifting the covid...
DraftKings (DKNG.US) shares plunged over 27.0% on Friday despite the fact that the sports betting company raised its financial forecasts for 2022...
During Friday's session OIL.WTI price rose 4.5%, which is related to weakening of the US dollar and upbeat news from China. From a technical...
ANZ issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:Limit...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the AUDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry: limit...