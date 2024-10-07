Top three chart of the week: DE30, Bitcoin, GOLD (01.06.2022)
DE30 Looking at the H4 chart of the German DAX index (DE30) from a technical point of view, the price has recently left the downtrend channel and managed...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
Cardano network is undergoing a significant upgrade - hard fork 'Vasil'. What can we expect and how will it affect the future of the project? Cardano...
European indices trade mixed DE30 pulls back and retests 14,400 pts support Deutsche Bank offices raided by prosecutors Stock...
USDCAD currency pair is expected to enjoy elevated volatility today around 3:00 pm BST. ISM manufacturing index for May will be released and is expected...
European markets trade slightly higher Bank of Canada expected to deliver 50 bp rate hike ISM manufacturing for May at 3:00 pm BST Slightly...
Indices from Wall Street pulled back during the first session after a long Memorial Day weekend. S&P 500 dropped 0.63%, Dow Jones moved 0.67%...
European Union members have reached an agreement on an embargo on Russian oil. The embargo will only cover imports by sea, while imports via oil...
A very interesting piece of news is coming to market that has oil trading at a loss today. Some OPEC countries are considering exempting Russia from the...
Attempts to realize gains on oil are seen. WTI is falling around $117.5 per barrel, despite the preliminary agreement to limit Russian oil imports by the...
Equity and crypto markets are trying to unwind the declines from the first part of the session, and the closing of the indices from the Old Continent brought...
A meeting between US President Joe Bieden and Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell is expected to take place today after 6:15 pm BST. The meeting takes...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 106.4 in May, from the previous month's reading of 108.6 and compared...
The start of today's session in U.S. markets brings declines in stock indices, which resume trading after yesterday's Memorial Day holiday. This...
Q1 GDP from Canada grows just 3.1% at an annualized rate against an expectation of 5.2% and against a previous growth rate of 6.7%. On the other hand,...
Gold: Gold has scored a decline this month, although the last few days have seen a slight improvement in sentiment Gold continues to be in a powerful...
Ripple's XRP network cryptocurrency is among the top 10 cryptocurrencies in the world and is compliant with the new ISO20022 payment standard, which...
Paper-embargo on Russian oil European Union announced that it has reached an agreement on the Russian oil embargo. Once again, the agreed measures seem...
Alibaba (BABA.US) beat forecasts for revenue and EPS for the latest quarter in its earnings report last week, showing the stock soared. Due to uncertainties...