🥈Silver hits highest level since 2013!
Silver continues its strong rebound for the second week in a row and is on track to close above $30 per ounce barrier, the highest point since February...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
ANZ has issued a recommendation on the EURUSD currency pair. ANZ recommends taking a short position on the pair at the following levels: Entry...
European indices trade lower DE40 drops to 1-week low Lanxess plunges after downgrades at BNPP Exane and Jefferies European stock market indices...
Highlight of today's Asia-Pacific session was release of monthly activity data for April from China. Data can be best described as mixed, with industrial...
European indices set for lower opening Final CPI data for April from euro area due at 10:00 am BST Speeches from Fed, ECB and BoE members European...
Wall Street indices traded pulled back slightly from record highs yesterday. S&P 500 dropped 0.21%, Dow Jones ticked 0.10% lower and Nasdaq declined...
Wall Street indices trade mixed today - S&P 500 and Nasdaq trade flat, Dow Jones gains 0.1% and small-cap Russell 2000 drops 0.6% Dow Jones was...
Walmart (WMT.US) rallies over 6% today, following release of fiscal-Q1 2025 earnings report (calendar February - April 2024). US retailer reported results...
US natural gas prices have been climbing recently. NATGAS is trading over 50% above local lows reach in mid-April. There was quite a noticeable futures...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued an official weekly report on US natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to...
Cisco Systems reported fiscal-Q3 results on Wednesday Earnings turned out to be better-than-expected Company boost full-year revenue forecast Spike...
Wall Street indices open mixed US30 breaks above 40,000 pts mark Deere & Co drops after lowering full-year profit outlook Wall Street indices...
US industrial production report for April was released today at 2:15 pm BST. Report was expected to show small increases in industrial and manufacturing...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data: Initial Jobless Claims: actual 222K; forecast 219K; previous 232K; Jobless Claims...
US housing market data for April was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show small month-over-month increase in building permits as...
AlphaValue downgrades Porsche stock Investors fear maintenance of hawkish Fed bankers' stance General market situation: Thursday's...
IFR has released a recommendation on the GBPUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a short position on the pair at the following levels: Entry...
Japan's economy experienced a more significant contraction than anticipated in the first quarter of 2024, with an annualized decrease of 2.0% compared...