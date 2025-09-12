อ่านเพิ่มเติม

ข่าวที่น่าสนใจ

วันศุกร์ - 12 กันยายน 2025
19:00

ปรับปรุงระบบในวันที่ 12/09/2025 (13/09/2025 ตามเวลาไทย)

เรียนลูกค้า,

ทางเราขอแจ้งให้คุณทราบเกี่ยวกับการปรับปรุงระบบภายในวันศุกร์ที่ 12/09/2025, ระหว่าง 22:00 PM CEST และ 4:00 AM CEST.  (เวลาไทย วันเสาร์ที่ 1กันยายน 2568 3ระหว่างเวลา 03:00 น. ถึง 09:00 น.) 

โปรดทราบว่าการเข้าถึง Client Office (หน้าการจัดการบัญชี) และวิธีการฝาก/ถอนทั้งหมด รวมถึงการโอนเงิน (ใน Client Office และแอปมือถือ) และจะไม่สามารถใช้งานได้ในช่วงเวลาดังกล่าว

 

ขอแสดงความนับถือ

XTB

12:46

โรลโอเวอร์ วันหยุดและการจ่ายเงินปันผลในสัปดาห์หน้า (15.09.2025 - 19 .09.2025)

CFD Derivatives - Forex, Commodities, Indices, Cryptocurrencies

 

โรลโอเวอร์

15.09

วันจันทร์

16.09

วันอังคาร

17.09

วันพุธ

18.09

วันพฤหัสบดี

19.09

วันศุกร์

-

CATTLE

MEXComp

AUT20

-

-

GASOLINE

US30

DE40

-

-

LEANHOGS

US100

EU50

-

-

OIL.WTI

US500

FRA40

-

-

SOYBEAN

US2000

ITA40

-

-

SUGAR

VIET30

NED25

-

-

-

-

SPA35

-

-

-

-

SUI20

-

-

-

-

UK100

-

-

-

-

W20

-

 

เงินปันผล

15.09

วันจันทร์

16.09

วันอังคาร

17.09

วันพุธ

18.09

วันพฤหัสบดี

19.09

วันศุกร์

AU200.cash

AU200.cash

AU200.cash

AU200.cash

AU200.cash

CH50cash

CH50cash

-

CH50cash

CHN.cash

CHN.cash

-

-

-

HK.cash

HK.cash

-

-

-

-

 

วันหยุด (การเปลี่ยนแปลงของเวลาในการเทรด - CEST time)

Instrument

15.09

วันจันทร์

16.09

วันอังคาร

17.09

วันพุธ

18.09

วันพฤหัสบดี

19.09

วันศุกร์

MEXComp

-

No trading

-

-

-

USDCLP

-

-

-

No trading

No trading

 

ข้อมูลนี้ใช้กับตราสารที่กล่าวถึงข้างต้นที่มีอยู่ในข้อเสนอทั้งหมดบนแพลตฟอร์ม xStation โปรดทราบว่าชื่อของตราสารในแต่ละข้อเสนออาจแตกต่างกันเล็กน้อย รายชื่อโดยละเอียดของชื่อตราสารทั้งหมดมีอยู่ในตารางมาร์จิ้น

 

OMI instruments, Stocks CFD, ETF CFD, Synthetic Stocks

 

Dividends, rights issues, spin offs, splits and re-splits:

 

15.09 วันจันทร์ - จ่ายเงินปันผลสำหรับ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp - class C (AGM.US), Allegion PLC (ALLE.US), AMETEK Inc  (AME.US), American Homes 4 Rent - class A  (AMH.US), iShares, UCITS, DIST, EUR (APSDEX.DE), Ares Capital Corp (ARCC.US), ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc  (ARR.US), iShares, DIST, EUR (ATXEX.DE), Banc of California Inc (BANC.US), BCE Inc (BCE.US), Baytex Energy Corp (BTE.US),  BancorpSouth Bank  (BXS.US), Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD.US), Cadence Bank  (CADE.US), Crown Castle International Corp  (CCI.US), C&F Financial Corp (CFFI.US), Comerica Inc (CMA.US), Conmed Corp (CNMD.US), ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc (COFS.US), Chesapeake Utilities Corp (CPK.US), Community Trust Bancorp Inc (CTBI.US), Ctp NV (CTPNV.NL), Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.US), Camping World Holdings Inc - class A   (CWH.US), Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR.US), Dole PLC (DOLE.US), Domino's Pizza Inc  (DPZ.US), DTE Energy Co (DTE.US), DT Midstream Inc (DTM.US), Devon Energy Corp  (DVN.US), Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC.US), Eastman Chemical Co  (EMN.US), Epsilon Energy Ltd (EPSN.US), Empire State Realty Trust Inc - class A  (ESRT.US), iShares, UCITS, DIST, EUR (EXIB.DE), Eagle Materials Inc (EXP.US), Extra Space Storage Inc  (EXR.US), First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN.US), Financial Institutions Inc (FISI.US), First Savings Financial Group Inc (FSFG.US), GATX Corp (GATX.US), Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC.US), Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC.US), Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD.US), Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK.US), Gray Television Inc (GTN.US), Hillenbrand Inc (HI.US), Himalaya Shipping Ltd (HSHP.NO), Huntsman Corp  (HUN.US), Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (HWBK.US), Installed Building Products Inc (IBP.US), Interparfums Inc (IPAR.US), Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM.US), Iron Mountain Inc (IRM.US), James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR.US), Jackson Financial Inc - class A (JXN.US), KBR Inc  (KBR.US), Coca-Cola Co  (KO.US), iShares, UCITS, DIST, EUR (LCXPEX.DE), Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS.US), Leggett & Platt Inc  (LEG.US), Macy's Inc. (M.US), Merchants Bancorp (MBIN.US), iShares, UCITS, DIST, EUR (MCXPEX.DE), Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI.US), Altria Group Inc  (MO.US), Merck & Co Inc  (MRK.US), Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI.US), NewMarket Corp  (NEU.US), National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA.US), NorthWestern Energy Group Inc (NWE.US), Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL.US), Ovintiv Inc  (OVV.US), Paramount Global - class B (PARA.US), Prosperity Bancshares Inc  (PB.US), Pembina Pipeline Corp  (PBA.US), Potlatchdeltic Corp  (PCH.US), Phillips Edison & Co Inc (PECO.US), PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd  (PFLT.US), Packaging Corp of America  (PKG.US), Public Storage (PSA.US), iShares, UCITS, DIST, EUR (R1JKEX.DE), RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR.US), Red Rock Resorts Inc - class A  (RRR.US), Sonic Automotive Inc - class A (SAH.US), Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF.US), Service Corp International  (SCI.US), iShares, UCITS, DIST, EUR (SCXPEX.DE), Simmons First National Corp - class A (SFNC.US), SpartanNash Co  (SPTN.US), Stellar Bancorp Inc (STEL.US), Ishares, UCITS, DIST, EUR (SUBEEX.DE), iShares, UCITS, DIST, EUR (SX5EEX.DE), iShares, UCITS, DIST, EUR (SXXEEX.DE), iShares, UCITS, DIST, EUR (SXXPIEX.DE), Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT.US), Telephone & Data Systems Inc (TDS.US), Teck Resources Ltd - class B (TECK.US), TKO Group Holdings Inc - class A  (TKO.US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO.US), T Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW.US), Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX.US), United Community Banks Inc (UCB.US), UGI Corp  (UGI.US), U-Haul Holding Co (UHALB.US), UnitedHealth Group Inc  (UNH.US), UTZ Brands Inc - class A (UTZ.US),  Paramount Global - class B  (VIAC.US), Valley National Bancorp (VLY.US), Verisk Analytics Inc - class A  (VRSK.US), Vertiv Holdings Co - class A  (VRT.US), Vitesse Energy Inc  (VTS.US), Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH.US), Worthington Enterprises Inc (WOR.US), Xcel Energy Inc  (XEL.US)

 

16.09 วันอังคาร - จ่ายเงินปันผลสำหรับ American International Group Inc  (AIG.US), Amphenol Corp - class A  (APH.US), Ares Management Corp - class A (ARES.US), Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (BCSF.US), Centennial Resource Development Inc - class A  (CDEV.US), Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE.US), Corebridge Financial Inc (CRBG.US), Ecolab Inc  (ECL.US), Entravision Communications Corp - class A (EVC.US), F&G Annuities & Life Inc (FG.US), Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd (FIHL.US), Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF.US), Greif Inc - class A (GEF.US), Greif Inc - class B (GEFB.US), Global Water Resources Inc (GWRS.US), HCA Healthcare Inc  (HCA.US), Intercontinental Exchange Inc  (ICE.US), J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF.US), Methanex Corp (MEOH.US), Marten Transport Ltd (MRTN.US), Meritage Homes Corp (MTH.US), New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC.US), Quanex Building Products Corp (NX.US), Universal Display Corp  (OLED.US), Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc (PDCC.US), PulteGroup Inc  (PHM.US), Prologis Inc  (PLD.US), Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW.US), Permian Resources Corp - class A (PR.US), RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (RICK.US), Renasant Corp (RNST.US), Rayonier Inc  (RYN.US), Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc - class A (SEI.US), Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc - class A   (SOI.US), SPIE SA (SPIE.FR), Stewart Information Services Corp (STC.US), Strawberry Fields Reit Inc (STRW.US), BlackRock TCP Capital Corp  (TCPC.US), Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (TPVG.US), Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX.US), Wartsila OYJ Abp (WRT1V.FI), Western Union Co  (WU.US)

 

17.09 วันพุธ - จ่ายเงินปันผลสำหรับ Avnet Inc (AVT.US), Cie Financiere Richemont SA (CFR.CH), Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG.US), salesforce.com Inc  (CRM.US), Cemex SAB de CV - ADR (CX1.US), Forever Entertainment SA (FOR.PL), FS KKR Capital Corp  (FSK.US), Huntington Bancshares Inc  (HBAN.US), Horizon Technology Finance Corp  (HRZN.US), JJill Inc (JILL.US), LiveChat Software SA (LVC.PL), NXP Semiconductors NV  (NXPI.US), Text SA (TXT.PL), Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp  (VAC.US)

 

18.09 วันพฤหัสบดี - จ่ายเงินปันผลสำหรับ Axfood AB (AXFO.SE), Best Buy Co Inc (BBY.US), Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK.UK), Bastei Luebbe AG (BST.DE), Centrica PLC (CNA.UK), Cairn Homes PLC (CRN.UK), Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.UK), Essentra PLC (ESNT.UK), Fidus Investment Corp (FDUS.US), Forterra PLC (FORT.UK), Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA.UK), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co  (HPE.US), Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc (ICMB.US), IG Group Holdings PLC (IGG.UK), IWG Plc (IWG.UK), Jet2 PLC (JET2.UK), Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC.US), Kenmare Resources PLC (KMR.UK), MCI Capital SA (MCI.PL), PA Nova SA (NVA.PL), PPHE Hotel Group Ltd (PPH.UK), QCR Holdings Inc (QCRH.US), Regional REIT Ltd (RGL.UK), Rank Group PLC (RNK.UK), SGHC Ltd (SGHC.US), Synovus Financial Corp (SNV.US), Social Housing REIT plc (SOHO.UK), Smith & Wesson Brands Inc  (SWBI.US), UNITE Group PLC  (UTG.UK), UWM Holdings Corp - class A  (UWMC.US), VICI Properties Inc (VICI.US), Vranken Pommery Monopole SA (VRAP.FR)

 

19.09 วันศุกร์ - จ่ายเงินปันผลสำหรับ Bank7 Corp (BSVN.US), Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.US), CSG Systems International Inc (CSGS.US), SPDR, DIST, USD (DIA.US), SPDR, DIST, USD (DIA.US), Dine Brands Global Inc  (DIN.US), Healthpeak Properties Inc  (DOC1.US), Games Operators SA (GOP.PL), Hackett Group Inc (HCKT.US), Hamilton Lane Inc - class A (HLNE.US), Hooker Furnishings Corp (HOFT.US), Lamar Advertising Co - class A   (LAMR.US), Main Street Capital Corp  (MAIN.US), SPDR, DIST, USD (MDY.US), OFS Capital Corp (OFS.US), Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK.US), Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB.US), Venture Global Inc - class A (VG.US), Virco Mfg Corp (VIRC.US), Vistra Energy Corp  (VST.US), WhiteHorse Finance Inc (WHF.US)

 

 

การแตกพาร์หุ้น (Stock Split) ในสัปดาห์ถัดไป:

 

16.09.2025 - REX.US - 2 for 1

17.09.2025 - SQNS.US - 1 for 10

 

 

ไม่มีวันหยุดในสัปดาห์ถัดไป

 

 

โปรดทราบว่าการดำเนินการขององค์กรที่นำเสนออาจมีการเปลี่ยนแปลงได้ (สามารถประกาศ CA ใหม่ได้ และสามารถยกเลิก CA ที่มีอยู่ได้)

การดำเนินการขององค์กรที่อัปเดตทั้งหมดอยู่ใน xStation ในข้อมูลตราสาร

 

 

การเปลี่ยนแปลงข้อเสนอการถือหุ้น 04.09 - 11.09

ไม่มีการเปลี่ยนแปล

 

XTB

 

วันพฤหัสบดี - 11 กันยายน 2025
04:17

โรลโอเวอร์สำหรับ USDIDX, VIX

วันนี้มีการเปลี่ยนแปลงวันที่ส่งมอบของ USDIDX, VIX instruments.  ลูกค้าที่มีออเดอร์ที่เปิดอยู่จะได้รับเครดิตหรือเดบิตด้วยจำนวน swap (swap point) ที่เหมาะสม

ทั้งหมดนี้คือ:

- VIX -235 swap points สำหรับ long position; 235 swap points สำหรับ short position

- USDIDX 395 swap points สำหรับ long position; -395 swap points สำหรับ short position

ข้อมูลนี้ใช้กับตราสารดังกล่าวข้างต้นที่มีอยู่ในข้อเสนอทั้งหมดบนแพลตฟอร์ม xStation โปรดทราบว่าชื่อของตราสารในแต่ละข้อเสนออาจแตกต่างกันเล็กน้อย

รายการโดยละเอียดของชื่อตราสารทั้งหมดมีอยู่ในตารางมาร์จิ้น

XTB

13:54

โรลโอเวอร์สำหรับ USDIDX, VIX

วันนี้ ณ เวลาสิ้นสุดวันทำการเทรดของ USDIDX และ VIX ผลิตภัณฑ์ดังกล่าวจะมีการเปลี่ยนวันที่ส่งมอบ (Delivery Date) ความแตกต่างปัจจุบันระหว่างราคาของอนาคตที่มีเงื่อนไขการจัดส่งติดต่อกันคือ:

- VIX ประมาณ 2.20 index points

- USDIDX ประมาณ -0.390 index points

หมายความว่าหากไม่มีการเปลี่ยนแปลงใดๆระหว่างการปิดของวันนี้และการเปิดในวันพรุ่งนี้ ราคาเปิดน่าจะอยู่ที่:
- VIX จะสูงกว่าค่าที่กำหนด
- USDIDX จะต่ำกว่าค่าที่กำหนด

การเปลี่ยนแปลงมูลค่าตำแหน่งที่เชื่อมโยงกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงฐานจะได้รับการแก้ไขโดยจุดสลับเท่ากับมูลค่าฐาน ลูกค้าที่มี Limit หรือ Stop  ออเดอร์ใกล้กับราคาปัจจุบัน กรุณาปรับตำแหน่งของตนให้มีการเปลี่ยนแปลงในมูลค่าฐาน มิฉะนั้นLimit หรือ Stop  ออเดอร์จะดำเนินการตามขั้นตอนมาตรฐาน

ข้อมูลนี้ใช้กับตราสารดังกล่าวข้างต้นที่มีอยู่ในข้อเสนอทั้งหมดบนแพลตฟอร์ม xStation โปรดทราบว่าชื่อของตราสารในแต่ละข้อเสนออาจแตกต่างกันเล็กน้อย

รายการโดยละเอียดของชื่อเครื่องมือทั้งหมดมีอยู่ในตารางมาร์จิ้น

 

สำคัญ:

สิ่งสำคัญคือต้องจำไว้ว่าหลังจากการคำนวณจุดสวอป (ซึ่งเป็นผลมาจากฐานระหว่างสัญญาสองชุดของตราสารอ้างอิง) มูลค่าของการลงทะเบียนบัญชีของลูกค้าจะเปลี่ยนไป ด้วยฐานที่ใหญ่มาก อาจเกิดขึ้นได้ว่าเกินระดับมาร์จิ้นที่ต้องการ ในกรณีเช่นนี้ การปิดสถานะโดยอัตโนมัติจะเริ่มต้นขึ้น โดยเริ่มจากตำแหน่งที่สร้างผลลัพธ์ทางการเงินต่ำสุดและจะดำเนินต่อไปจนถึงช่วงเวลาที่บรรลุระดับมาร์จิ้นที่ต้องการ ลูกค้าควรปรับคำสั่งซื้อล่วงหน้าอยู่ด้วย หากราคาเปิดใช้งานคำสั่งซื้อที่ลูกค้ากำหนดอยู่ภายในช่องว่างที่เกี่ยวข้องกับโรลโอเวอร์ คำสั่งซื้อจะถูกดำเนินการที่ราคาเปิดของตราสาร เพื่อหลีกเลี่ยงสถานการณ์นี้ คำสั่งซื้อล่วงหน้าจะต้องถูกลบออกก่อนสิ้นสุดช่วงการซื้อขายของตราสารในวันโรลโอเวอร์

วันพุธ - 10 กันยายน 2025
04:17

โรลโอเวอร์สำหรับ JP225, VSTOXX

วันนี้มีการเปลี่ยนแปลงวันที่ส่งมอบของ JP225, VSTOXX ลูกค้าที่มีออเดอร์ที่เปิดอยู่จะได้รับเครดิตหรือเดบิตด้วยจำนวน swap (swap point) ที่เหมาะสม

ทั้งหมดนี้คือ:

- JP225 230 swap points สำหรับ long position; -230 swap points สำหรับ short position

- VSTOXX -155 swap points สำหรับ long position; 155 swap points สำหรับ short position

ข้อมูลนี้ใช้กับตราสารดังกล่าวข้างต้นที่มีอยู่ในข้อเสนอทั้งหมดบนแพลตฟอร์ม xStation โปรดทราบว่าชื่อของตราสารในแต่ละข้อเสนออาจแตกต่างกันเล็กน้อย

รายการโดยละเอียดของชื่อตราสารทั้งหมดมีอยู่ในตารางมาร์จิ้น


XTB

14:39

โรลโอเวอร์สำหรับ JP225, VSTOXX

วันนี้ ณ เวลาสิ้นสุดวันทำการเทรดของ JP225 และ VSTOXX ผลิตภัณฑ์ดังกล่าวจะมีการเปลี่ยนวันที่ส่งมอบ (Delivery Date) ความแตกต่างปัจจุบันระหว่างราคาของอนาคตที่มีเงื่อนไขการจัดส่งติดต่อกันคือ:

- VSTOXX ประมาณ  1.60 index points

- JP225 ประมาณ  -230 index points

หมายความว่าหากไม่มีการเปลี่ยนแปลงใดๆระหว่างการปิดของวันนี้และการเปิดในวันพรุ่งนี้ ราคาเปิดน่าจะอยู่ที่:
- VSTOXX จะสูงกว่าค่าที่กำหนด
- JP225 จะต่ำกว่าค่าที่กำหนด

C

การเปลี่ยนแปลงมูลค่าตำแหน่งที่เชื่อมโยงกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงฐานจะได้รับการแก้ไขโดยจุดสลับเท่ากับมูลค่าฐาน ลูกค้าที่มี Limit หรือ Stop  ออเดอร์ใกล้กับราคาปัจจุบัน กรุณาปรับตำแหน่งของตนให้มีการเปลี่ยนแปลงในมูลค่าฐาน มิฉะนั้นLimit หรือ Stop  ออเดอร์จะดำเนินการตามขั้นตอนมาตรฐาน

ข้อมูลนี้ใช้กับตราสารดังกล่าวข้างต้นที่มีอยู่ในข้อเสนอทั้งหมดบนแพลตฟอร์ม xStation โปรดทราบว่าชื่อของตราสารในแต่ละข้อเสนออาจแตกต่างกันเล็กน้อย

รายการโดยละเอียดของชื่อเครื่องมือทั้งหมดมีอยู่ในตารางมาร์จิ้น

 

สำคัญ:

สิ่งสำคัญคือต้องจำไว้ว่าหลังจากการคำนวณจุดสวอป (ซึ่งเป็นผลมาจากฐานระหว่างสัญญาสองชุดของตราสารอ้างอิง) มูลค่าของการลงทะเบียนบัญชีของลูกค้าจะเปลี่ยนไป ด้วยฐานที่ใหญ่มาก อาจเกิดขึ้นได้ว่าเกินระดับมาร์จิ้นที่ต้องการ ในกรณีเช่นนี้ การปิดสถานะโดยอัตโนมัติจะเริ่มต้นขึ้น โดยเริ่มจากตำแหน่งที่สร้างผลลัพธ์ทางการเงินต่ำสุดและจะดำเนินต่อไปจนถึงช่วงเวลาที่บรรลุระดับมาร์จิ้นที่ต้องการ ลูกค้าควรปรับคำสั่งซื้อล่วงหน้าอยู่ด้วย หากราคาเปิดใช้งานคำสั่งซื้อที่ลูกค้ากำหนดอยู่ภายในช่องว่างที่เกี่ยวข้องกับโรลโอเวอร์ คำสั่งซื้อจะถูกดำเนินการที่ราคาเปิดของตราสาร เพื่อหลีกเลี่ยงสถานการณ์นี้ คำสั่งซื้อล่วงหน้าจะต้องถูกลบออกก่อนสิ้นสุดช่วงการซื้อขายของตราสารในวันโรลโอเวอร์

ไม่มีข่าวเพิ่มเติม

เข้าสู่ตลาดพร้อมลูกค้าของ XTB Group กว่า 1 700 000 ราย

เริ่มเทรด ดาวน์โหลดแอปฯ ดาวน์โหลดแอปฯ
ผลิตภัณฑ์ทางการเงินที่เราให้บริการมีความเสี่ยง เศษหุ้น (Fractional Shares) เป็นผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ให้บริการจาก XTB แสดงถึงการเป็นเจ้าของหุ้นบางส่วนหรือ ETF เศษหุ้นไม่ใช่ผลิตภัณฑ์ทางการเงินอิสระ สิทธิของผู้ถือหุ้นอาจถูกจำกัด
ความสูญเสียสามารถเกินกว่าเงินที่ฝาก