US30 – การวิเคราะห์ทางเทคนิค (Technical Analysis)

US30 – การวิเคราะห์ทางเทคนิค

ดัชนี US30 อยู่ใน แนวโน้มขาขึ้น มานานแล้ว

กรอบเวลา D1: สัปดาห์ที่แล้ว ดัชนี ทะลุแนวต้านสำคัญ 45,160 จุด โซนนี้เกิดจาก ปฏิกิริยาของราคาหลายครั้งในอดีต หลังจากหลายครั้งที่ทดสอบ แนวต้านถูก ทะลุ และมีการ ทดสอบซ้ำจากฝั่งตรงข้าม (retest)

มุมมองเชิงเทคนิคคลาสสิก: แนวโน้มหลัก ยังคงเป็นขาขึ้น ช่วงเป้าหมายถัดไป: ประมาณ 47,477 จุด ซึ่งตรงกับ Fibonacci 127.2% ของการปรับตัวลงใหญ่ล่าสุด (เส้นสีน้ำเงิน)

เงื่อนไขสำคัญ: ราคาต้อง ยืนเหนือโซน 45,160 จุด เพื่อให้เป้าหมายขาขึ้นมีโอกาสเกิด หากราคาหลุดต่ำกว่านี้ การทะลุแนวต้านล่าสุดอาจเป็น false breakout → อาจเกิดการปรับฐานลึกลงไปยัง EMA100 (เส้นสีน้ำเงินบนกราฟ)



US30 interval D1. Source: xStation5

As for the lower time interval - H1, the price has been on an upward trend since the beginning of August. The last two corrections were of identical range, which, according to the Overbalance methodology, indicates that the upward trend is continuing. Currently, a double top formation is developing in the short term, but as long as the price does not negate the aforementioned 1:1 geometry, the upward trend remains valid. Earlier, attention should also be paid to the EMA100 average at 45460 points, which may provide short-term support.

US30 H1 interval. Source: xStation5