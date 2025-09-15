อ่านเพิ่มเติม

ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก

Bitcoin พยายามรักษาขาขึ้นท่ามกลางเงินไหลเข้ากองทุน ETF 📈

15 กันยายน 2025

Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...

เพิ่มเติม

หุ้น Micron ปรับตัวขึ้น 10% หลังปรับเพิ่มมุมมองแนวโน้มทางธุรกิจ

12 กันยายน 2025

หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...

เพิ่มเติม

บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Hewlett Packard Enterprise

12 กันยายน 2025

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) สำนักงานใหญ่: Houston, Texas Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) เป็นหนึ่งในผู้เล่นสำคัญในตลาดโซลูชันเทคโนโลยีสำหรับองค์กร ก่อตั้งในปี 2015 หลังจากแยกตัวจาก Hewlett-Packard เดิม ทำให้ HPE สามารถมุ่งเน้นไปที่การส่งมอบผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการ IT ขั้นสูงสำหรับ องค์กรขนาดใหญ่และสถาบัน...

เพิ่มเติม

19 กุมภาพันธ์ 2025
14:08

ปฏิทินเศรษฐกิจ: FOMC Minutes และข้อมูลที่อยู่อาศัยเป็นจุดสำคัญ

การประชุม FOMC จะเป็นจุดสนใจหลักในวันนี้ เนื่องจากนักลงทุนคาดหวังว่าจะได้ข้อมูลเชิงลึกเกี่ยวกับแนวคิดของธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) เกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ยและเงินเฟ้อ...
13:47

สรุปข่าวเช้า (19 ก.พ 2025)

  ตลาดหุ้นเอเชียมีการเคลื่อนไหวผสมกัน โดยตลาดญี่ปุ่นและฮ่องกงลดลง 0.4% และ 0.7% ตามลำดับ เนื่องจากความวิตกกังวลเกี่ยวกับการคุกคามจากภาษีของประธานาธิบดีทรัมป์...
18 กุมภาพันธ์ 2025
01:23

โอเปกไม่เพิ่มปริมาณการผลิตน้ำมัน? ฟิวเจอร์ส WTI ฟื้นตัว🛢️

ราคาน้ำมันดิบ WTI ล่วงหน้าพุ่งขึ้น 1.3% ในวันนี้ จากการที่รัสเซียอาจเลื่อนการเพิ่มปริมาณการผลิต (120,000 บาร์เรลต่อวัน) ไปเป็นเดือนเมษายน สัญญาน้ำมันดิบดังกล่าวไม่ได้มีเสถียรภาพเนื่องจากคำแถลงของรองนายกรัฐมนตรีด้านพลังงานและเศรษฐกิจของรัสเซีย...
22:55

Intel พุ่งแรงท่ามกลางข่าวแผนแยกบริษัทของ TSMC และ Broadcom 📈

หุ้นของ Intel พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 9.5% หลังจากมีรายงานว่า Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) และ Broadcom กำลังพิจารณาข้อตกลงแยกกันซึ่งอาจแบ่งยักษ์ใหญ่ด้านชิปของอเมริกาออกเป็นสองบริษัท...
21:52

ตลาดตอบรับการเจรจาสันติภาพระหว่างสหรัฐฯ และรัสเซีย

  ดัชนีสหรัฐฯ เคลื่อนไหวลงอย่างระมัดระวัง (US2000 -0.07%, US500 -0.09%) ขณะที่ตลาดยุโรปแสดงการเคลื่อนไหวที่หลากหลาย โดยดัชนีบางตัวอย่าง SPA35...
17:18

DAX ร่วง 0.6%, Thyssenkrupp เพิ่ม 3% จาก IPO ของ Marine Systems

หุ้นยุโรปร่วงวันนี้ นักลงทุนเริ่มเทขายทำกำไร DE40 ลดลง 0.6% หุ้น BASF ร่วงเกือบ 2% หลังจากที่ Berenberg ปรับลดอันดับ (ราคาเป้าหมาย: 52 ยูโร ใกล้เคียงกับการประเมินมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบัน) Deutz...

ปฎิทินในตลาดทางการเงิน

มีการเคลื่อนไหวสูงที่สุด

ว่าในแต่ละตลาดในปัจจุบัน เป็นตลาดที่มีผู้ที่ทำกำไรได้สูงหรือว่าขาดทุน

เข้าสู่ตลาดพร้อมลูกค้าของ XTB Group กว่า 1 700 000 ราย

เริ่มเทรด ดาวน์โหลดแอปฯ ดาวน์โหลดแอปฯ
ผลิตภัณฑ์ทางการเงินที่เราให้บริการมีความเสี่ยง เศษหุ้น (Fractional Shares) เป็นผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ให้บริการจาก XTB แสดงถึงการเป็นเจ้าของหุ้นบางส่วนหรือ ETF เศษหุ้นไม่ใช่ผลิตภัณฑ์ทางการเงินอิสระ สิทธิของผู้ถือหุ้นอาจถูกจำกัด
ความสูญเสียสามารถเกินกว่าเงินที่ฝาก