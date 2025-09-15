Chart of the Day - NZDUSD (19.02.2025)
The New Zealand Dollar initially weakened before staging a recovery against the USD today, as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) delivered its third...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) สำนักงานใหญ่: Houston, Texas Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) เป็นหนึ่งในผู้เล่นสำคัญในตลาดโซลูชันเทคโนโลยีสำหรับองค์กร ก่อตั้งในปี 2015 หลังจากแยกตัวจาก Hewlett-Packard เดิม ทำให้ HPE สามารถมุ่งเน้นไปที่การส่งมอบผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการ IT ขั้นสูงสำหรับ องค์กรขนาดใหญ่และสถาบัน...
การประชุม FOMC จะเป็นจุดสนใจหลักในวันนี้ เนื่องจากนักลงทุนคาดหวังว่าจะได้ข้อมูลเชิงลึกเกี่ยวกับแนวคิดของธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) เกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ยและเงินเฟ้อ...
08:00 AM GMT, United Kingdom - Inflation Data: CPI: actual -0.1% MoM; forecast -0.3% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM; CPI: actual 3.0% YoY; forecast...
ตลาดหุ้นเอเชียมีการเคลื่อนไหวผสมกัน โดยตลาดญี่ปุ่นและฮ่องกงลดลง 0.4% และ 0.7% ตามลำดับ เนื่องจากความวิตกกังวลเกี่ยวกับการคุกคามจากภาษีของประธานาธิบดีทรัมป์...
Sentiment after the long weekend on Wall Street is clearly mixed. The S&P500 is trading flat – most of the companies in the index are recording...
ราคาน้ำมันดิบ WTI ล่วงหน้าพุ่งขึ้น 1.3% ในวันนี้ จากการที่รัสเซียอาจเลื่อนการเพิ่มปริมาณการผลิต (120,000 บาร์เรลต่อวัน) ไปเป็นเดือนเมษายน สัญญาน้ำมันดิบดังกล่าวไม่ได้มีเสถียรภาพเนื่องจากคำแถลงของรองนายกรัฐมนตรีด้านพลังงานและเศรษฐกิจของรัสเซีย...
หุ้นของ Intel พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 9.5% หลังจากมีรายงานว่า Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) และ Broadcom กำลังพิจารณาข้อตกลงแยกกันซึ่งอาจแบ่งยักษ์ใหญ่ด้านชิปของอเมริกาออกเป็นสองบริษัท...
Arista Networks (ANET.US) will report its 4Q earnings after today's session. The company has remained in a stable and strong upward trend since the...
ดัชนีสหรัฐฯ เคลื่อนไหวลงอย่างระมัดระวัง (US2000 -0.07%, US500 -0.09%) ขณะที่ตลาดยุโรปแสดงการเคลื่อนไหวที่หลากหลาย โดยดัชนีบางตัวอย่าง SPA35...
01:30 PM GMT, Canada - Inflation Data for January: Trimmed CPI: actual 2.7% YoY; forecast 2.6% YoY; previous 2.5% YoY; CPI: actual 0.1%...
LSEG has issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. LSEG recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
NATGAS Natural gas-based contracts have had a successful mid-February. Lower temperatures lifted NATGAS above its 50-day EMA, but now favorable...
หุ้นยุโรปร่วงวันนี้ นักลงทุนเริ่มเทขายทำกำไร DE40 ลดลง 0.6% หุ้น BASF ร่วงเกือบ 2% หลังจากที่ Berenberg ปรับลดอันดับ (ราคาเป้าหมาย: 52 ยูโร ใกล้เคียงกับการประเมินมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบัน) Deutz...
German ZEW Economic Sentiment: 26 (Forecast 20, Previous 10.3) Current conditions: -88,5 vs -89,4 exp. and 90,4 previously EURUSD gains after...
European stock market sentiments lags vs Asian and US futures US dollar slightly gains; USDCAD in focus ahead of Canadian CPI data Investors...
Credit Agricole has issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following...
Global stock markets continue their bullish run, reaching new record highs. In this analysis, we take a closer look at the U.S. earnings season using FactSet...
UK Unemployment Change (January 2025): 22k (Forecast 10K, Previous 0.7k) UK Employment Change 3M/3M: 107k (Forecast 48k, Previous 35k) UK Unemployment...
Futures on U.S. indices are trading slightly higher, except for the US30 and US2000, which are posting minor losses. Key macroeconomic reports today...
