อ่านเพิ่มเติม

ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก

Bitcoin พยายามรักษาขาขึ้นท่ามกลางเงินไหลเข้ากองทุน ETF 📈

15 กันยายน 2025

Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...

เพิ่มเติม

หุ้น Micron ปรับตัวขึ้น 10% หลังปรับเพิ่มมุมมองแนวโน้มทางธุรกิจ

12 กันยายน 2025

หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...

เพิ่มเติม

บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Hewlett Packard Enterprise

12 กันยายน 2025

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) สำนักงานใหญ่: Houston, Texas Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) เป็นหนึ่งในผู้เล่นสำคัญในตลาดโซลูชันเทคโนโลยีสำหรับองค์กร ก่อตั้งในปี 2015 หลังจากแยกตัวจาก Hewlett-Packard เดิม ทำให้ HPE สามารถมุ่งเน้นไปที่การส่งมอบผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการ IT ขั้นสูงสำหรับ องค์กรขนาดใหญ่และสถาบัน...

เพิ่มเติม

17 กุมภาพันธ์ 2025
14 กุมภาพันธ์ 2025
01:59

สรุปรายวัน: วอลล์สตรีทปิดสัปดาห์ด้วยกำไรต่อเนื่อง 🗽 บิตคอยน์พุ่งทะลุ 98K หนุน TRUMP Coin พุ่ง 40% 🚀

ดัชนีหุ้นยุโรปส่วนใหญ่ปิดตลาดในแดนลบ โดยดัชนี DAX ลดลง 0.4% ดัชนี FTSE 100 ลดลงกว่า 0.3% ดัชนี SMI ลดลง 0.8% และดัชนี STOXX Europe 600 ลดลง 0.2% โดยดัชนี...
01:38

ทองคำร่วง 1.5% ⚡

ราคาทองคำปรับตัวลดลง 1.5% ในวันนี้ เนื่องมาจากแรงเทขายทำกำไรและอัตราผลตอบแทนพันธบัตรสหรัฐที่ลดลง นอกจากนี้ การเจรจาสันติภาพที่คาดว่าจะเกิดขึ้นกับยูเครนยังดูเหมือนจะสร้างแรงกดดันต่อโลหะมีค่านี้ด้วย...
01:00

📊 บริษัทอเมริกันเผชิญฤดูกาลรายได้อ่อนแอที่สุดในรอบ 7 ไตรมาส 🔻

ตลาดอเมริกาได้สร้างความคุ้นเคยกับนักลงทุนในช่วงไตรมาสที่ผ่านมา ไม่เพียงแต่กับการเติบโตที่รวดเร็วเท่านั้น แต่ยังรวมถึงการที่ผลประกอบการดีกว่าที่คาดไว้อย่างสม่ำเสมอด้วย...
23:56

NATGAS ขยายการขึ้นอีก 3% จากพยากรณ์อากาศสหรัฐที่หนาวเย็น 📈

ราคาก๊าซธรรมชาติล่วงหน้า (NATGAS) พุ่งขึ้นเกือบ 3% ในวันนี้ เนื่องจากพยากรณ์อากาศระบุว่าสัปดาห์หน้า มวลอากาศอาร์กติกจากแคนาดาจะพาความเย็นมาสู่ชายฝั่งตะวันออกของสหรัฐฯ...
23:25

📈 ข้าวสาลีพุ่ง! ภาษีคลี่คลาย อากาศหนาว ส่งออกแรง 🌾

สัญญาซื้อขายล่วงหน้าข้าวสาลี (WHEAT) บนกระดานซื้อขายชิคาโก (CBOT) พุ่งขึ้นเกือบ 3.5% ในวันนี้สู่โซนต้านทาน 600 ดอลลาร์ ซึ่งเป็นตัวเลขสูงสุดนับตั้งแต่เดือนกันยายน...
21:58

Wall Street ขยับขึ้นเล็กน้อย 🗽 Intel พุ่ง 4% ทำสถิติรายสัปดาห์แรงสุดตั้งแต่ปี 1982 📈

ตลาดหุ้นวอลล์สตรีทปรับตัวเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อยในช่วงเปิดตลาดของสหรัฐ ดอลลาร์สหรัฐยังคงอ่อนค่าลง หุ้นของ Airbnb, Leggett & Platt และ Wynn Resorts กำลังปรับตัวเพิ่มขึ้น...
21:17

🚨 อุตสาหกรรมสหรัฐฯ แรงเกินคาด 🏭💪 ดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าต่อเนื่อง 💵⬇️

การผลิตภาคอุตสาหกรรมของสหรัฐฯ MoM (ม.ค.): 0.5% (คาดการณ์ 0.3%, ก่อนหน้า 0.9%, แก้ไข 1%) ผลผลิตภาคการผลิตของสหรัฐฯ MoM: -0.1% (คาดการณ์ 0.1%, คาดการณ์...

ปฎิทินในตลาดทางการเงิน

มีการเคลื่อนไหวสูงที่สุด

ว่าในแต่ละตลาดในปัจจุบัน เป็นตลาดที่มีผู้ที่ทำกำไรได้สูงหรือว่าขาดทุน

เข้าสู่ตลาดพร้อมลูกค้าของ XTB Group กว่า 1 700 000 ราย

เริ่มเทรด ดาวน์โหลดแอปฯ ดาวน์โหลดแอปฯ
ผลิตภัณฑ์ทางการเงินที่เราให้บริการมีความเสี่ยง เศษหุ้น (Fractional Shares) เป็นผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ให้บริการจาก XTB แสดงถึงการเป็นเจ้าของหุ้นบางส่วนหรือ ETF เศษหุ้นไม่ใช่ผลิตภัณฑ์ทางการเงินอิสระ สิทธิของผู้ถือหุ้นอาจถูกจำกัด
ความสูญเสียสามารถเกินกว่าเงินที่ฝาก