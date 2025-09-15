Daily summary: DAX sets new all-time high; NATGAS down 3,5% on warmer US weather forecasts
Stock markets in Europe have had a strong start to the week. Not only are the most major indices on the continent trading near their historical highs,...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
เพิ่มเติม
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
เพิ่มเติม
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) สำนักงานใหญ่: Houston, Texas Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) เป็นหนึ่งในผู้เล่นสำคัญในตลาดโซลูชันเทคโนโลยีสำหรับองค์กร ก่อตั้งในปี 2015 หลังจากแยกตัวจาก Hewlett-Packard เดิม ทำให้ HPE สามารถมุ่งเน้นไปที่การส่งมอบผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการ IT ขั้นสูงสำหรับ องค์กรขนาดใหญ่และสถาบัน...
เพิ่มเติม
Stock markets in Europe have had a strong start to the week. Not only are the most major indices on the continent trading near their historical highs,...
Despite positive sentiment in global markets and a strong stock market session in Europe, cryptocurrencies are still struggling to maintain momentum in...
The Japanese yen is starting the new trading week with significant gains. The reason behind the JPY euphoria today is the better-than-expected GDP data,...
European defense stocks are leading today’s gains across the continent, with Germany’s Rheinmetall (RHM.DE) taking the top spot, surging 8%...
Natural gas-based futures are losing nearly 2.5% today after new weather forecasts pointed to warming temperatures in the US. Higher temperatures may reduce...
The chaotic trade policy of Trump’s new administration, speculations surrounding U.S. tariffs as primarily a negotiating tool, and the still weak...
From the perspective of U.S. companies, we are now halfway through the earnings season. So far, the overall picture of this season appears weaker compared...
Since the beginning of the year, the Japanese yen has appreciated 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. The dollar’s weakness following Donald Trump’s...
European equities trade mostly higher, with AUT20 (+1.08%) and ITA40 (+0.94%) leading gains, while VSTOXX (-0.58%) indicates improving risk sentiment Rheinmetall...
Monday’s economic calendar remains light. After key data from Japan, market volatility may be driven by the diplomatic exchanges between the EU and...
The U.S. stock market will remain closed today due to a public holiday (Presidents' Day). On Friday, the technology sector boosted gains...
ดัชนีหุ้นยุโรปส่วนใหญ่ปิดตลาดในแดนลบ โดยดัชนี DAX ลดลง 0.4% ดัชนี FTSE 100 ลดลงกว่า 0.3% ดัชนี SMI ลดลง 0.8% และดัชนี STOXX Europe 600 ลดลง 0.2% โดยดัชนี...
ราคาทองคำปรับตัวลดลง 1.5% ในวันนี้ เนื่องมาจากแรงเทขายทำกำไรและอัตราผลตอบแทนพันธบัตรสหรัฐที่ลดลง นอกจากนี้ การเจรจาสันติภาพที่คาดว่าจะเกิดขึ้นกับยูเครนยังดูเหมือนจะสร้างแรงกดดันต่อโลหะมีค่านี้ด้วย...
ตลาดอเมริกาได้สร้างความคุ้นเคยกับนักลงทุนในช่วงไตรมาสที่ผ่านมา ไม่เพียงแต่กับการเติบโตที่รวดเร็วเท่านั้น แต่ยังรวมถึงการที่ผลประกอบการดีกว่าที่คาดไว้อย่างสม่ำเสมอด้วย...
ราคาก๊าซธรรมชาติล่วงหน้า (NATGAS) พุ่งขึ้นเกือบ 3% ในวันนี้ เนื่องจากพยากรณ์อากาศระบุว่าสัปดาห์หน้า มวลอากาศอาร์กติกจากแคนาดาจะพาความเย็นมาสู่ชายฝั่งตะวันออกของสหรัฐฯ...
สัญญาซื้อขายล่วงหน้าข้าวสาลี (WHEAT) บนกระดานซื้อขายชิคาโก (CBOT) พุ่งขึ้นเกือบ 3.5% ในวันนี้สู่โซนต้านทาน 600 ดอลลาร์ ซึ่งเป็นตัวเลขสูงสุดนับตั้งแต่เดือนกันยายน...
ตลาดหุ้นวอลล์สตรีทปรับตัวเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อยในช่วงเปิดตลาดของสหรัฐ ดอลลาร์สหรัฐยังคงอ่อนค่าลง หุ้นของ Airbnb, Leggett & Platt และ Wynn Resorts กำลังปรับตัวเพิ่มขึ้น...
การผลิตภาคอุตสาหกรรมของสหรัฐฯ MoM (ม.ค.): 0.5% (คาดการณ์ 0.3%, ก่อนหน้า 0.9%, แก้ไข 1%) ผลผลิตภาคการผลิตของสหรัฐฯ MoM: -0.1% (คาดการณ์ 0.1%, คาดการณ์...
13:30 น. GMT, สหรัฐอเมริกา - ข้อมูลยอดขายปลีกเดือนมกราคม: ยอดขายปลีกของสหรัฐฯ: -0.9% MoM; คาดการณ์ -0.2% MoM; ก่อนหน้า 0.7% MoM; ยอดขายปลีกพื้นฐาน:...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม