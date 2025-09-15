🟡 ทองคำพุ่งสูงทำสถิติใหม่ทะลุ $2,900
ทองคำยังคงพุ่งขึ้นอย่างแข็งแกร่งและทำสถิติใหม่ทะลุระดับ $2,900 ต่อออนซ์ในวันนี้ ทองคำได้ปรับตัวขึ้นกว่า 10% ในปีนี้ และผลตอบแทนในช่วงเวลากว่าเดือนหนึ่งนั้นสูงถึงประมาณ...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
เพิ่มเติม
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
เพิ่มเติม
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) สำนักงานใหญ่: Houston, Texas Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) เป็นหนึ่งในผู้เล่นสำคัญในตลาดโซลูชันเทคโนโลยีสำหรับองค์กร ก่อตั้งในปี 2015 หลังจากแยกตัวจาก Hewlett-Packard เดิม ทำให้ HPE สามารถมุ่งเน้นไปที่การส่งมอบผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการ IT ขั้นสูงสำหรับ องค์กรขนาดใหญ่และสถาบัน...
เพิ่มเติม
ทองคำยังคงพุ่งขึ้นอย่างแข็งแกร่งและทำสถิติใหม่ทะลุระดับ $2,900 ต่อออนซ์ในวันนี้ ทองคำได้ปรับตัวขึ้นกว่า 10% ในปีนี้ และผลตอบแทนในช่วงเวลากว่าเดือนหนึ่งนั้นสูงถึงประมาณ...
McDonald's (MCD.US) reported weaker-than-expected results for Q4. Both revenue growth and adjusted earnings per share came in below forecasts. Nevertheless,...
ตลาดหุ้นยุโรปอยู่ในแนวโน้มขาขึ้น ดัชนี W20 ของโปแลนด์เป็นผู้นำในการเติบโต (+0.93%) ดัชนี DE40 ของเยอรมนีเพิ่มขึ้นมากกว่า 0.5% ทรัมป์เพิ่มความผันผวนในกลุ่มเหล็กและอลูมิเนียม...
BP (BP.UK) shares rise as much as 7.5% after Bloomberg reported that activist investor Elliott has built a significant stake and is pushing the company...
BigTech earnings are behind us! But we're not slowing down, because ahead are the results of more Wall Street giants, illustrating sentiment in...
Gold continues its historic rally, trading near $2,895 per ounce as President Trump's announcement of sweeping steel and aluminum tariffs amplifies...
Markets await McDonald's Q4 2024 earnings and subsequent earnings call amid ongoing trade tensions following Trump's latest steel and aluminum...
Asian markets showed mixed performance after Trump announced new 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports. The Hang Seng surged 1.5% led by...
Despite initial gains, the US500 loses 0.5% at the end of the session. US100 and US2000 lose close to 1%. Declines in the US stock market began...
Trade tariffs captured the mood of investors in financial markets in the past week. Although we learned a number of important macroeconomic releases and...
Shares of Uber (UBER.US) jumped 8% on Friday after billionaire investor Bill Ackman revealed his stake in the company. Ackman, who began buying last month,...
The U.S. dollar gained in value and the U.S. indices deepened their declines after Donald Trump said he intends to announce reciprocal tariffs as early...
- USD Michigan 1-Year Inflation Expectations Actual: 4.3%. Forecast: 3.3% | Previous: n/a - USD Michigan 5-Year Inflation...
US100 gains after NFP Pinterest and Elf Beauty earnings in the background Tesla with weak sales in China Markets in the US open Friday's...
- USD Average Hourly Earnings (YoY) Actual: 4.1%. Forecast: 3.8% | Previous: 3.9% - USD Average Hourly Earnings (MoM) Actual:...
01:30 PM GMT, Canada - Employment Data for January: Employment Change: actual 76.0K; forecast 25.5K; previous 179.1K; Full Employment Change: actual...
Employment Change: The market consensus is +173K; Bloomberg's consensus predicts a higher increase to +215K (compared to +256K in December). Revisions...
European equities trend higher, with W20 leading gains (+1.13%), while Swiss and French markets outperform peers, with SUI20 (+0.41%) and FRA40 (+0.31%)...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม