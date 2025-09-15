BREAKING: PMI and ISM above expectations📣
02:45 PM GMT, United States - PMI Data for January: S&P Global Manufacturing PMI: actual 51.2; forecast 50.1; previous 49.4; 03:00...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) สำนักงานใหญ่: Houston, Texas Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) เป็นหนึ่งในผู้เล่นสำคัญในตลาดโซลูชันเทคโนโลยีสำหรับองค์กร ก่อตั้งในปี 2015 หลังจากแยกตัวจาก Hewlett-Packard เดิม ทำให้ HPE สามารถมุ่งเน้นไปที่การส่งมอบผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการ IT ขั้นสูงสำหรับ องค์กรขนาดใหญ่และสถาบัน...
The cryptocurrency market sentiment has deteriorated today under the pressure of a strengthening US dollar and declining indices on Wall Street, where...
The USDCAD exchange rate is giving up some of its morning gains and is testing the 30-period exponential moving average (EMA30, light purple) following...
The start of the new week brings another dose of market turmoil. Over the weekend, U.S. President Donald Trump announced 25% tariffs on imported products...
Eurozone CPI YoY Flash for January came in 2.5% (Forecast 2.4%, Previous 2.4%) while CPI MoM dropped by -0.3% vs -0.4% exp. and 0.4% exp. Also, core CPI...
U.S. indices have started the week on a weak note, although the S&P 500 (US500) contract finding support at 5950 points may suggest that Wall Street...
Today, the final European manufacturing PMI reading came in mixed, but in the case of the largest eurozone economy, Germany, the reading came in stronger...
Swiss manufacturing PMI (January) came in 47.5 vs 49.1 exp. and 48.4 previously Spanish manufacturing PMI (January) dropped to 50.9 vs 53.5 exp. and...
Currency pairs linked to the U.S. dollar are opening with strong gaps due to the imposition of trade tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China. Trump emphasizes...
The risk of a trade war between the U.S. and its main trading partners, such as Canada, Mexico, and China, is putting pressure on U.S. equities. The primary...
Futures on European indices are losing pressured by the weakest session in six months in Asia and a sell-off across the United States equities....
U.S. index contracts are losing heavily, amid fears of a trade war after Trump pledged to impose 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico and 10% on Chinese...
Major U.S. indices erased some of the day's gains after the White House switched details on tariff policy. During the official White House...
During the official White House press conference, the Secretary Levitt confirmed that US will impose trade tariffs on Canada and Mexico of 25% and China...
We are about to start a new month in the financial markets. February is likely to be just as interesting as January. The key topics that remain in the...
As it was reported by Reuters, Trump is expected to issue tariffs against Canada and Mexico starting March 1st. The Mexican peso is appreciating against...
ANZ Research has released a recommendation on the USDJPY currency pair. ANZ Research recommends taking a short position on the following conditions: Entry:...
Cipher Mining's stock surged dramatically after announcing a $50 million investment from SoftBank, marking a significant expansion into high-performance...
Markets in the US open Friday's cash session in a good mood. At 1 hour after the Wall Street open, the Nasdaq is gaining 1.2%, while the S&P500...
