Swatch results considerably lower. Will the company manage to regain investor confidence? 💡
Swatch Group (UHR.CH) is losing nearly 3% in today's session after one of the world's largest watch manufacturers reported sharply lower-than-expected...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) สำนักงานใหญ่: Houston, Texas Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) เป็นหนึ่งในผู้เล่นสำคัญในตลาดโซลูชันเทคโนโลยีสำหรับองค์กร ก่อตั้งในปี 2015 หลังจากแยกตัวจาก Hewlett-Packard เดิม ทำให้ HPE สามารถมุ่งเน้นไปที่การส่งมอบผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการ IT ขั้นสูงสำหรับ องค์กรขนาดใหญ่และสถาบัน...
Bitcoin continues its impressive rally, trading at $104,966, marking a 2.7% gain over the past 24 hours despite the Federal Reserve maintaining its hawkish...
Oil U.S. oil inventories are now rising in line with seasonality, showing that even with a global deficit in the first quarter, prices could come...
The ECB is widely expected to cut rates by 25 bps at its upcoming meeting. Headline inflation is projected to drop below 2% by early 2025. The eurozone...
Eurozone Q4 2024 GDP QoQ Prelim: Actual 0% (Forecast 0.1%, Previous 0.4%) On a yearly basis, eurozone GDP growth came in 0.9% vs 1% exp. and 0.9% previously....
German GDP QoQ Flash Actual -0.2% (Forecast -0.1%, Previous 0.1%) YoY GDP fell by -0.4% vs -0.3% exp. and 0.1% previously (non-seasonally adjusted) YoY...
Investors await the ECB decision and U.S. economic data. Futures on US indices gain; European stock market sentiments are positive Market...
U.S. index futures are trading up, although Microsoft shares fell more than 4% in after-hours trading despite strong quarterly results. Investors didn't...
Meta Platforms Inc., parent of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, released its fourth-quarter 2024 earnings, once again revealing substantial losses in...
Tesla's report for the fourth quarter of 2024 shows that the company operates in a segment with increasing competitiveness, not only in the US itself,...
Microsoft Corp. released its earnings for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, ended December 31, 2024. Overall, revenue and profits exceeded Wall Street...
The Fed kept rates at 4.5%, in line with market expectations. It changed the communication minimally in its statement, but at the same time Powell during...
The US Federal Reserve decided to hold interest rates unchanged. Now financial markets are focusing on Fed chair Powell speech. Here is the breakdown. Jereome...
The US500 reacted negatively to the Federal Reserve's statement, as it suggests a less dovish stance than at the previous meeting. What can we find...
The US Federal Reserve decided to hold interest rates unchanged in January at 4.5%, in line with expectations. The Fed statement does not include language...
Shares of Mark Zuckerberg's company, Meta Platforms (META.US), are gaining slightly today ahead of the fourth quarter results the company will report...
According to the sources, Trump officials discuss tightening curbs on Nvidia (NVDA.US) sales to China, after DeepSeek release. Bloomberg reported that...
The new US Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick signalled today that US may weaken its tariffs' policy against Canada and Mexico, while tariffs on Chinese...
Microsoft Corp. is set to release fiscal second-quarter 2025 earnings on Wednesday after the close of Wall Street trading and the Federal Reserve's...
