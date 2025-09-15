Trump Media & Technology shares up 7% amid 'fintech' strategy partnering with Charles Schwab
Shares of Donald Trump's publicly traded company, Trump Media & Technology (DJT.US) are gaining nearly 7% after the company announced a strategy...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
เพิ่มเติม
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
เพิ่มเติม
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) สำนักงานใหญ่: Houston, Texas Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) เป็นหนึ่งในผู้เล่นสำคัญในตลาดโซลูชันเทคโนโลยีสำหรับองค์กร ก่อตั้งในปี 2015 หลังจากแยกตัวจาก Hewlett-Packard เดิม ทำให้ HPE สามารถมุ่งเน้นไปที่การส่งมอบผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการ IT ขั้นสูงสำหรับ องค์กรขนาดใหญ่และสถาบัน...
เพิ่มเติม
Shares of Donald Trump's publicly traded company, Trump Media & Technology (DJT.US) are gaining nearly 7% after the company announced a strategy...
EIA Crude Oil Inventories: 3.463M (Forecast 2.186M, Previous -1.017M) EIA Gasoline Inventories: 2.957M (Forecast 0.245M, Previous 2.332M) EIA Distillate...
Wall Street indices decline slightly under pressure from falling BigTech stock prices; Microsoft drops 1.5% ahead of an earnings report, while Nvidia loses...
The U.S. dollar strengthens while the US100 recovers early-week losses ahead of today’s Federal Reserve interest rate decision. Pressured by the...
BoC Interest Rates Decision: 3% vs 3% exp. and 3.25% previously USDCAD declines slightly after BoC cut rates by 25 bps to 3%. Źródło:...
European stocks gain during Wednesday's session Investors focus on companies' quarterly results ASML drives tech companies' shares LVMH...
As Tesla prepares to report its fourth-quarter earnings after market close on Wednesday, January 29, 2024, investors are keenly focused on the company's...
Shares of luxury goods giant Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (MC.FR) lost nearly 7% early in the session after financial data for the final quarter of...
Riksbank lowers interest rate to 2.25% amid weak economic activity Just moments ago, the Swedish Central Bank (Riksbank) announced its decision...
08:00 AM GMT, Spain - GDP data: Spanish GDP (Q4): actual 3.5% YoY; forecast 3.2% YoY; previous 3.3% YoY; Spanish GDP (Q4): actual...
ASML Holding NV (AMSL.NL), the Dutch leader in semiconductor equipment, reported its Q4 2024 and full-year results on January 29, 2025. The company delivered...
The most significant events of today will be the central banks` decisions, particularly the first FOMC decision following the inauguration of Donald Trump`s...
Indices from the Asia-Pacific region are trading mostly in positive territory. The CH50cash index is gaining 0.60%, while other indices from China...
Stock indexes in Europe closed mostly higher; the DAX gained almost 0.8%, the FTSE by almost 0.4%, and France's CAC40 lost slightly. The Polish...
Futures on Nasdaq 100 (US100) are up nearly 1.2% as BigTech stocks recover losses following yesterday's sell-off. Nvidia is surging over 6%, while...
ASML Holding (ASML.NL) declines in today's session, further extending yesterday's losses. A global leader in semiconductor equipment, is set to...
U.S. indices open Tuesday's session lower; US100 drops 0.5%, US500 retreats 0.2% The U.S. dollar gains over 0.5%, and 10-year Treasury yields...
US CB Consumer Confidence (January): 104.1 (Forecast 105.85, Previous 104.7) Richmond Fed Index (January): -4 (Forecast -10, Previous -10)
US December 2024 Durable Goods Orders: -2.2% MoM (Forecast 0.6%, Previous -1.2%; revised to -2%) US Core Durable Goods 0.3% MoM (Forecast 0.3%, Previous...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม