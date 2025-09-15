🗽US defense giant RTX Corp gains 2% after strong quarterly earnings 📈
Shares of defense contractor RTX Corp. (RTX.US, formerly Raytheon Technologies) are up nearly 2% following the company's earnings release, hitting...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) สำนักงานใหญ่: Houston, Texas Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) เป็นหนึ่งในผู้เล่นสำคัญในตลาดโซลูชันเทคโนโลยีสำหรับองค์กร ก่อตั้งในปี 2015 หลังจากแยกตัวจาก Hewlett-Packard เดิม ทำให้ HPE สามารถมุ่งเน้นไปที่การส่งมอบผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการ IT ขั้นสูงสำหรับ องค์กรขนาดใหญ่และสถาบัน...
Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT.US) released its Q4 2024 earnings report today, with shares declining up to 3.5% in premarket trading as the defense giant grappled...
One of Europe's most important technology companies, SAP (SAP.DE) today released its Q4 and fiscal 2024 results, which confirmed that the company's...
Boeing Co. (BA.US) released its Q4 2024 earnings report today, revealing substantial losses and operational challenges as the company continues its efforts...
This week will be filled with earnings reports from leading technology companies, which, given investors' nervous reaction yesterday to the release...
European equities show mixed performance, with W20 leading gains (+0.88%) while EU50 representing broad market is down (-0.44%) Mercedes-Benz...
The EURUSD has plunged to 1.0428, marking a sharp 0.7% decline against a broadly strengthening U.S. dollar, as President Trump's aggressive stance...
Markets await key U.S. durable goods orders data and consumer confidence readings amid heightened market volatility following China's DeepSeek AI developments....
Asian stocks traded lower Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.5% as chipmakers slumped on concerns over China's DeepSeek AI model....
Major US indices faced heavy selling pressure today, with tech stocks leading the decline. The Nasdaq 100 plunged 3.4% while the S&P 500 dropped...
While most of the big tech stocks on Wall Street are sliding under the influence of a new Chinese AI model, Apple (AAPL.US) shares have rebounded by 3.2%...
AT&T Inc. (T.US) released its Q4 2024 earnings report today, with shares rising over 6% in as results exceeded analyst expectations, driven by robust...
US100 dives -2.34% to 21,395.48 leading broad market decline, with US500 falling -1.44% to 6,043.9 as DeepSeek sparks AI infrastructure concerns;...
Allakos (ALLK.US) is down more than 77% today after releasing disappointing results from clinical trials of its drug AK006. The drug was intended to treat...
Cryptocurrencies are trying to stave off declines caused by the retreat in the US stock market, where semiconductor companies are losing mightily today,...
03:30 PM GMT, United States - Dallas Fed Mfg Business Index for January: actual 14.1 vs expected 0; previous 3.4; Texas manufacturing...
New home sales (December): Value: 698k Forecasts: 675k Previous: 674k (revised from: 664k) New home sales - m/m (December): Value:3.6% Forecasts:...
Gold quotations have been moving in an upward trend for quite some time. However, last week the price failed to break through the resistance zone at the...
HSBC has issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. HSBC recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
