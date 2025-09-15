Declines in U.S. stocks are pushing bond yields to this year's lows 📉
A broad sell-off on the U.S. stock market in pre-market trading caused a drastic decline in the yields of U.S. bonds, pushing debt instrument prices to...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) สำนักงานใหญ่: Houston, Texas Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) เป็นหนึ่งในผู้เล่นสำคัญในตลาดโซลูชันเทคโนโลยีสำหรับองค์กร ก่อตั้งในปี 2015 หลังจากแยกตัวจาก Hewlett-Packard เดิม ทำให้ HPE สามารถมุ่งเน้นไปที่การส่งมอบผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการ IT ขั้นสูงสำหรับ องค์กรขนาดใหญ่และสถาบัน...
Ethereum quotes have been moving recently without a clear direction. Looking technically at the D1 interval, one can see a broad head-and-shoulders formation....
The VIX CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), which rises when investors in the futures and options markets anticipate a sharp increase in S&P 500 index volatility,...
DAX (DE40) futures lose 1.3%; European stock market under pressure Ifo business sentiment expectations index from Germany below forecasts; slightly...
The two hottest topics related to Donald Trump's presidency—migration and tariffs—merged this weekend, amid tensions between the U.S. and...
The start of a new week in financial markets begins with sharp discounts on the US100 index in the face of possible changes in the balance of power in...
US Index Futures Decline and European Markets Open Lower Investors Assess the Impact of Chinese AI Model DeepSeek V3 on the Market German Ifo Sentiment,...
The new week on financial markets begins with sharp declines in indices amid potential shifts in the balance of power within the rapidly developing artificial...
Last week's Friday session ended with a weaker dollar and slight profit-taking on Wall Street. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds fell below...
The session in Europe was dictated by buyers in the initial phase, but sellers took control. Germany's DAX, Britain's FTSE all lost ground....
Semler Scientific (SMLR.US), a healthcare technology firm, has announced plans to raise $75 million through a convertible bond offering to fund additional...
Meta Platforms is dramatically scaling up its artificial intelligence ambitions, announcing plans to spend $60-65 billion in capital expenditures for 2025...
Shares of Intuitive Surgical (ISRG.US) are losing 5% after its Q4 2024 financial results, even though the company beat forecasts on revenue and earnings...
US500 edges up 0.08% to 6,152.9, showing resilience while US2000 declines -0.28% to 2,316.8, as VIX eases -0.43% to 16.33 CSX shares tumble after...
University Michigan Sentiment (Final): 71.1 (Forecast 73.2, Previous 73.2) University Michigan Conditions: 74 (Previous 77.9) University...
US S&P Composite PMI Flash Actual 52.4 (Forecast 55.6, Previous 55.4) US S&P Services PMI Flash Actual 52.8 (Forecast 56.5, Previous 56.8) US...
หุ้นยุโรปปรับตัวขึ้นเล็กน้อยก่อนปิดสัปดาห์ ดัชนี PMI ที่ดีขึ้นจากยุโรปหนุนอัตราแลกเปลี่ยน EURUSD HSBC เพิ่มอันดับความน่าเชื่อถือของ Carl Zeis Meditec Burberry...
