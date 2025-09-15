Chart of the day: NATGAS (06.01.2025) 🚨
Natural gas began trading in the new week with a sizable upward gap after a wave of cooling in the U.S. spread across much of the country. As the latest...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
เพิ่มเติม
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
เพิ่มเติม
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) สำนักงานใหญ่: Houston, Texas Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) เป็นหนึ่งในผู้เล่นสำคัญในตลาดโซลูชันเทคโนโลยีสำหรับองค์กร ก่อตั้งในปี 2015 หลังจากแยกตัวจาก Hewlett-Packard เดิม ทำให้ HPE สามารถมุ่งเน้นไปที่การส่งมอบผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการ IT ขั้นสูงสำหรับ องค์กรขนาดใหญ่และสถาบัน...
เพิ่มเติม
Natural gas began trading in the new week with a sizable upward gap after a wave of cooling in the U.S. spread across much of the country. As the latest...
Futures point to a higher opening of the cash session in Europe. This comes after a relatively weak session in Asia, where both Chinese and Japanese indices...
We are starting a new week of trading on financial markets. Asian markets are extending the declines initiated last week, even though...
American indices are bullishly recovering losses from last days of 2024. The Nasdaq leads the way (+1.7%), followed by the S&P 500 (+1.25%),...
With the start of the new week, the holiday season is coming to an end. Ahead lies the first full trading week, except for a one-time event (market closed)...
Ford Motor Company wrapped up a strong year in 2024, with impressive results in both traditional and electrified vehicle sales. In Q4, Ford's...
Bullish Friday on Wall Street December’s ISM Manufacturing higher than expected Joe Biden blocks US Steel’s sale Following...
Futures contracts based on U.S. natural gas are down nearly 6% during today’s session, erasing significant gains driven earlier this week by new...
03:00 PM GMT, United States - ISM Data for December: ISM Manufacturing PMI: actual 49.3; forecast 48.2; previous 48.4; ISM...
Shares of Stellantis NV (STLAM.IT) and Volkswagen AG (VOW1.DE) lost value in this week's final trading session, as some of their plug-in cars lost...
Rivian (RIVN.US) reported fourth quarter vehicle production and deliveries that topped the average estimates of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. The company's...
The Washington Post reports that U.S. President Joe Biden has decided to block Nippon Steel's $14.9 billion takeover bid for U.S. Steel. The official...
European equities trade mixed, with France's FRA40 declining 0.43% while Poland's W20 advances 0.45% Airbus falls short of 2024 delivery...
Gold starts 2025 with strong momentum after posting its best annual performance since 2010, with analysts projecting further gains amid expected rate cuts,...
Markets will focus on German unemployment figures and US manufacturing data today, while also monitoring UK mortgage activity and EIA natural gas inventories....
Asian markets edged higher on Friday led by strong gains in South Korea, with the KOSPI jumping nearly 2% after new investment policies were announced....
The American stock market opens the new year with mixed sentiment. After initial gains, selling pressure dominates, pushing indices into negative territory....
Shares of Carvana (CVNA.US) experienced significant volatility today after prominent short seller Hindenburg Research published a detailed report alleging...
04:00 PM GMT, United States - EIA Data: EIA Crude Oil Inventories: -1.178M (Forecast -2.4M, Previous -4.237M) EIA Gasoline Inventories: 7.717M...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม