Morning Wrap (31.12.2024)
Asian stocks edged lower on the last trading day of 2024 amid thin holiday volumes, with MSCI's Asia-Pacific index down 0.2% but set for an 8% annual...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
เพิ่มเติม
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
เพิ่มเติม
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) สำนักงานใหญ่: Houston, Texas Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) เป็นหนึ่งในผู้เล่นสำคัญในตลาดโซลูชันเทคโนโลยีสำหรับองค์กร ก่อตั้งในปี 2015 หลังจากแยกตัวจาก Hewlett-Packard เดิม ทำให้ HPE สามารถมุ่งเน้นไปที่การส่งมอบผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการ IT ขั้นสูงสำหรับ องค์กรขนาดใหญ่และสถาบัน...
เพิ่มเติม
Asian stocks edged lower on the last trading day of 2024 amid thin holiday volumes, with MSCI's Asia-Pacific index down 0.2% but set for an 8% annual...
US markets are experiencing broad weakness today, particularly in the technology sector. The Dow Jones is down 1.1% (42,525), with earlier losses of...
A broad technology sector selloff is weighing heavily on U.S. markets today, with industry leaders like Broadcom (AVGO.US) (-3.31%), Microsoft (MSFT.US)...
The euro is losing nearly 0.5% against the dollar following the remarks of a member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB). According...
Wall Street trades sharply lower with US100 down 1.83% to 21,304, US500 falls 1.66% to 5,927 Boeing shares plunge 5% after deadly 737-800 crash in...
03:00 PM GMT, United States - Pending Home Sales for November: Actual 2.2% MoM vs forecast 0.9% MoM; previous 2.0% MoM; 03:00 PM GMT,...
02:45 PM GMT, United States - PMI Data for December: Chicago PMI: actual 36.9 vs forecast 42.7; previous 40.2;
Today's session in Germany marks the end of an extremely successful 2024 trading year for the DAX. Sentiment itself, however, is currently mixed. The...
Shares of Boeing (BA.US) are down nearly 5.00% pre-market following tragic news of a crash involving a Boeing 737-800 during landing in South Korea. A...
We are just beginning the last holiday week in the markets. During this period, we can expect reduced market liquidity and lower volatility. Nevertheless,...
08:00 AM GMT, Spain - Inflation Data for December: Spanish CPI: actual 2.8% YoY; forecast 2.6% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY; Core...
NATGAS natural gas price-based futures contracts are gaining nearly 8% in early Monday trading after NOAA reported updated weather forecasts that point...
We are entering another week of the holiday season, and during this period, investor interest in the capital market is evidently lower. The upcoming week...
Indices from the Asia-Pacific region are trading with mixed sentiment. Indices from China are trading without significant changes. The Japanese...
ตลาดหุ้นสหรัฐฯ ปรับตัวลดลงหลังวันหยุดยาวในวันนี้ โดยดัชนีหลักทั้งหมดปรับตัวลดลงอย่างมีนัยสำคัญ โดยดัชนี S&P 500 ลดลง 1.5% ดัชนี Dow Jones ลดลง 1%...
ช่วงวันหยุดได้รับการกำหนดโดยกิจกรรมการซื้อขายที่ลดลงอีกครั้ง เนื่องจากเทศกาลต่างๆ ยังคงดำเนินต่อไปในสัปดาห์หน้า ตลาดหลายแห่งจึงยังคงปิดทำการตั้งแต่วันอังคารจนถึงสิ้นสัปดาห์...
น้ำมันดิบ (บาร์เรล): ปริมาณคงคลัง: จริง -4.237 ล้านบาร์เรล คาดการณ์ -0.6 ล้านบาร์เรล ก่อนหน้า -0.934 ล้านบาร์เรล ปริมาณนำเข้า: จริง 0.995 ล้านบาร์เรล...
Netflix (NFLX.US) และ Disney (DIS.US) สามารถอวดยอดผู้ชมเกมสำคัญในช่วงเทศกาลวันหยุดในตลาดสหรัฐฯ ได้สูง โดยเฉลี่ยแล้วเกม NBA ที่ออกอากาศในวันที่ 25 ธันวาคมดึงดูดผู้ชมได้ประมาณ...
The Nasdaq leads today’s Wall Street sell-off, dropping 2% in its worst performance since the dismal session following the Fed’s hawkish pivot...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม