Daily summary: Gains in U.S. stocks, profit-taking in NATGAS pushes contracts down by over 2%
American indices are mostly experiencing pre-holiday rebounds today. Initial losses caused by a worse-than-expected consumer sentiment index reading...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
เพิ่มเติม
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
เพิ่มเติม
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) สำนักงานใหญ่: Houston, Texas Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) เป็นหนึ่งในผู้เล่นสำคัญในตลาดโซลูชันเทคโนโลยีสำหรับองค์กร ก่อตั้งในปี 2015 หลังจากแยกตัวจาก Hewlett-Packard เดิม ทำให้ HPE สามารถมุ่งเน้นไปที่การส่งมอบผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการ IT ขั้นสูงสำหรับ องค์กรขนาดใหญ่และสถาบัน...
เพิ่มเติม
American indices are mostly experiencing pre-holiday rebounds today. Initial losses caused by a worse-than-expected consumer sentiment index reading...
The NATGAS (US Natural Gas Henry Hub) futures lose almost 3.5% today as investors react with massive profit taking, near $3.5 per MMBtu ahead of tomorrow...
The Monday US trading session, on the day before Christmas Eve, brings a another downward impulse across the US equities after the biggest on record US...
US CB Consumer Confidence: 104.7 vs 113.2 exp. and 111.7 previously US New Home Sales: 0.664M (Forecast 0.669M, Previous 0.610M) US November...
The Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has signed a new contract with German arms company Rheinmetall (RHM.DE) for the supply...
Honda Motor (HMC.US) surged 15% in pre-market trading in the US following news of the official start of merger talks with Nissan. The merger between the...
13:30 PM GMT, Canada - PPI for November: PPI MoM - Actual 0.6% vs Forecast: 0.3%, Previous: 1.2% PPI YoY - Actual 2.2% vs Previous: 1.1%
Shares of Rumble (RUM.US), a direct competitor of YouTube, are gaining nearly 44% before the start of today's session after Tether, the issuer of the...
German DAX continues losing streak BMW Uncovers Russian Export Irregularities Deutsche Bank Securities Settles SEC Investigation Merck Finalizes...
The Spanish GDP report for Q3 2024 was one of the key European macro releases scheduled for today. The report was expected to show continued pace of expansion...
Gold holds steady near $2,630 as traders weigh Fed policy outlook and geopolitical tensions, while institutional forecasts point to significant upside...
07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - GDP data for November: GDP: actual 0.9% YoY; forecast 1% YoY; previous 1% YoY; GDP: actual 0.0% MoM; forecast 0.1%...
Markets will focus on a series of European GDP readings and Canadian economic indicators today, while also monitoring U.S. consumer confidence data following...
Asian shares rallied after softer U.S. PCE inflation data revived hopes for policy easing. MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan rose 0.3%, with South Korea up...
U.S. stocks are up at the end of the week, after the Fed's preferred measure of PCE inflation pointed to lower-than-feared CPI pressure in...
Next week, due to the holiday break, many markets are expected to experience a calmer period. However, there are still some interesting releases to watch,...
U.S. stocks are making strong gains to end the week, after investors rebounded following Powell's hawkish comments on Wednesday. Although the Fed's...
Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA.US) led by Warren Buffet has decided to increase its shareholding in Occidental Petroleum (OXY.US) to a total of 4.58% of the...
United States - University of Michigan Consumer Survey for December: Consumer Sentiment - Actual: 74.Forecast: 74.0; Previous: 71.8 1-Year Inflation...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม