US OPEN: US100 in key support zone at the end of the week 💡
US100 down 0.8% early Friday Nike down 5% after quarterly earnings Starbucks under pressure from holiday strikes FedEx to spin off freight unit Eli...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
เพิ่มเติม
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
เพิ่มเติม
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) สำนักงานใหญ่: Houston, Texas Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) เป็นหนึ่งในผู้เล่นสำคัญในตลาดโซลูชันเทคโนโลยีสำหรับองค์กร ก่อตั้งในปี 2015 หลังจากแยกตัวจาก Hewlett-Packard เดิม ทำให้ HPE สามารถมุ่งเน้นไปที่การส่งมอบผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการ IT ขั้นสูงสำหรับ องค์กรขนาดใหญ่และสถาบัน...
เพิ่มเติม
US100 down 0.8% early Friday Nike down 5% after quarterly earnings Starbucks under pressure from holiday strikes FedEx to spin off freight unit Eli...
US equities trimmed losses after the release of softer-than-expected Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation data, bolstering expectations for...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Inflation Data for November: PCE Price index: actual 2.4% YoY; forecast 2.5% YoY; previous 2.3%...
Natural gas prices maintain their upward trajectory, with the February contract reaching $3.35. On the other hand, the January contract is trading at $3.6,...
Novo Nordisk (NOVOB.DK) shares are losing 20% after the pharmaceutical giant, known for its obesity drugs Ozempic and Wegova, released disappointing clinical...
German DAX continues losing streak Deutsche Bank has injected approximately €310 million into Deutsche Bank Polska, primarily to address...
Bitcoin pulls back from record highs as Fed's hawkish stance dampens crypto enthusiasm, though structural demand from ETFs remains robust. The leading...
07:00 AM GMT, United Kingdom - Retail Sales Data for November: Retail Sales YoY - Actual: 0.5% vs Forecast: 1%; Previous: 2.4% Retail...
Markets await key U.S. PCE inflation data and Michigan consumer sentiment figures today, following the Fed's hawkish stance on 2025 rate cuts earlier...
Global markets traded cautiously following the Fed's hawkish stance on 2025 rate cuts, with most Asian indices nursing steep weekly losses. The...
Sentiment on Wall Street remains weak, with indices struggling to recover from yesterday's steep declines. Despite slight gains at the opening...
Tripadvisor has announced a $435 million deal to acquire Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, aiming to simplify its capital structure by repaying debt, issuing...
Bitcoin loses 2.00% today, dropping below the 100k USD barrier. The decline continues despite yesterday's dynamic sell-off following the FOMC decision. In...
EIA Natural Gas Change BCF Actual -125B (Forecast -126B, Previous -190B) Working gas in storage totaled 3,622 Bcf as of December 13, 2024, down...
After yesterday's sharp declines, today's Wall Street opening brings a slight recovery. The main spot indices are gaining 0.60-0.70%, and futures...
Micron's weak outlook drags European 'Big Tech' stocks down Volkswagen with potential restructuring agreement Thursday's session...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - GDP data: GDP (Q3): actual 3.1% QoQ; forecast 2.8% QoQ; previous 3.0% QoQ; GDP Sales (Q3): actual...
AppLovin (APP.US) has emerged as one of 2024's most remarkable tech success stories, with its stock surging over 780% year-to-date as the mobile advertising...
Great Britain - BoE decision. Actual: 4.75%. Forecast: 4.75% (maintained) The Bank of England has decided to keep interest rates on hold at 4.75%,...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม