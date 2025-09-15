Economic Calendar: UK Employment and US Retail Sales Figures in Focus
Today's calendar features important UK labor market data, German business sentiment indicators, and US retail sales figures. Markets will closely monitor...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) สำนักงานใหญ่: Houston, Texas Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) เป็นหนึ่งในผู้เล่นสำคัญในตลาดโซลูชันเทคโนโลยีสำหรับองค์กร ก่อตั้งในปี 2015 หลังจากแยกตัวจาก Hewlett-Packard เดิม ทำให้ HPE สามารถมุ่งเน้นไปที่การส่งมอบผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการ IT ขั้นสูงสำหรับ องค์กรขนาดใหญ่และสถาบัน...
Global markets cautious ahead of central bank decisions, with Fed's Wednesday meeting in focus. Markets price 94% probability of 25bps cut but expect...
US indices are all in the green on Monday. Nasdaq 100 leads with bullish gain of 1.23%, followed by Russell 2000 (+0.83%), and S&P500 (+0.53%)....
Bitcoin's price is up more than 4% today, raising the capitalization of the largest cryptocurrency to $2.1 trillion. The trend was supported by recent...
The Nasdaq 100 advanced 0.88% today, primarily driven by Broadcom's (AVGO.US) remarkable 9.2% surge to $245.57, as investors continue to digest the...
Sharp rises in cocoa prices in the first half of this year sparked fears that chocolate would become a luxury good in the near future. For years, prices...
Wall Street with higher open on Monday Honeywell shares rose after announcing it is exploring a potential separation of its aerospace business Ford...
02:45 PM GMT, United States - PMI Data for December: S&P Global Composite PMI: actual 56.6; previous 54.9; S&P Global US Manufacturing...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for November: actual 0.2; forecast 10; previous 31.2; There...
In a significant shake-up announced last Friday, the Nasdaq 100 Index is set to welcome three high-performing tech companies while bidding farewell to...
European indices lose at the start of Monday's session Vivendi spins off Canal+ and Studiocanal Porsche gives notice of potential write-down...
IFR has issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
U.S. natural gas drops nearly 3.5% at the start of the week, continuing a strong pullback from the end of last week. Last week, the price broke through...
Bitcoin resumed its bullish trend at the beginning of the week and broke out to new historic highs above $106,000. Although some of the gains have already...
Germany - PMI data for December Services. Currently: 51 Forecast: 49.3 Previously: 49.3 Industry. Currently: 42.5 Forecast: 43.1 Previously: 43 France...
Futures point to lower opening of today's cash session in Europe Bitcoin hits new historic highs Attention turns to PMI data from the world's...
We are starting a new week in the financial markets. The start of Monday's session is marked by Bitcoin, which has broken out to new historic highs...
The US500 is experiencing a correction today, losing 0.15% two hours before the session close. This movement is likely tied to profit-taking after...
Rigetti Computing (RGTI.US) gains another 15.60% amid rising interest in quantum computing The turning point came earlier this week when Alphabet announced...
