ราคาก๊าซปรับตัวลดลงเกือบหมดเมื่อเทียบกับช่วงเปิดสัปดาห์นี้ โดยราคาก๊าซเปิดที่ระดับ 3.3 ดอลลาร์ต่อล้านบีทียูในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์นี้ แต่ในวันนี้ช่องว่างราคาได้ปิดลงแล้ว...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) สำนักงานใหญ่: Houston, Texas Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) เป็นหนึ่งในผู้เล่นสำคัญในตลาดโซลูชันเทคโนโลยีสำหรับองค์กร ก่อตั้งในปี 2015 หลังจากแยกตัวจาก Hewlett-Packard เดิม ทำให้ HPE สามารถมุ่งเน้นไปที่การส่งมอบผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการ IT ขั้นสูงสำหรับ องค์กรขนาดใหญ่และสถาบัน...
US stock indices see slight gains at the open. A strong dollar puts pressure on the stock market. Bond yields are rising. Alphabet (GOOGL.US)...
Oil: OPEC+ has postponed their production restoration timeline. The monthly production increase of 180,000 barrels will now begin from April next...
US Productivity Revised Actual 2.2% (Forecast 2.2%, Previous 2.2%) US Productivity Revised Actual 2.2% (Forecast 2.2%, Previous 2.2%) US Labor Costs...
European indices halt bullish trend TeamViewer shares with nearly 13% plunge Allianz raises forecasts for the next three years Tuesday's...
Goldman Sachs has issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. Goldman Sachs recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following...
The Central Bank of Australia (RBA) decided to keep interest rates unchanged at 4.35%, in line with market expectations. However, the statement softened...
Futures point to slightly lower opening of today's cash session in Europe The economic calendar does not contain a large number of key economic...
Germany November final CPI +2.2% vs +2.2% y/y prev (M/M): -0.2% (est -0.2%; prev -0.2%) EURUSD did not react to today's data reading Source:...
Tuesday's Asian session saw modest gains in the quotations of most stock market indices, even though moderate downward pressure was evident on Wall...
US indices retreat from recent highs after a strong rally into year-end. The US100 leads declines, falling 0.7% amid semiconductor sector weakness....
Bitcoin is showing resilience around the $97,600 level, with strong institutional flows and robust fundamentals supporting the market despite...
Wall Street with high open on Monday Nvidia shares declined after China's State Administration for Market Regulation launched an antitrust investigation...
Today, we can see a spreading selling pressure (and profit-taking) among top, European defence stocks after Trump-Zelensky-Macron yesterday meeting in...
The biggest company on Wall Street, Nvidia (NVDA.US) shares are losing almost 2.3% in pre-market trading, as China Central Televison reported that China's...
Today, macro readings from Europe came in weaker than expected, as Sentix business sentiments fell unexpectedly to -17.5, signalling contraction among...
Cocoa prices continued their strong rebound initiated mid-last week after Maxar Technologies indicated in its weather report that the current drought in...
Europe's indices extend bullish rally at start of week HelloFresh under pressure over accusations of exploiting minors News from China drives...
The cryptocurrency market opened the week in a weaker sentiment; most cryptocurrencies are losing and ZCASH and APECOIN are posting double-digit declines Bitcoin...
