Nvidia reports another very strong quarterly earnings. Will AI boom rise even further?
Nvidia's quarterly results, although they turned out to be record-breaking, blowing away Wall Street expectations, did not bring euphoria to the stock...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) สำนักงานใหญ่: Houston, Texas Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) เป็นหนึ่งในผู้เล่นสำคัญในตลาดโซลูชันเทคโนโลยีสำหรับองค์กร ก่อตั้งในปี 2015 หลังจากแยกตัวจาก Hewlett-Packard เดิม ทำให้ HPE สามารถมุ่งเน้นไปที่การส่งมอบผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการ IT ขั้นสูงสำหรับ องค์กรขนาดใหญ่และสถาบัน...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) today released its financial results for fiscal Q4 2025 (Q3 2024). Earnings per share came in at $0.78 versus expectations of $0.75 on...
Wall Street index futures are losing between 0.5% and 1%. The VIX volatility index is trading up 5%, in response to growing demand to hedge risk against...
มิเชลล์ โบว์แมน จากคณะกรรมการธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ แสดงความคิดเห็นในวันนี้เกี่ยวกับนโยบายการเงินของเฟด เศรษฐกิจสหรัฐ และระดับอัตราดอกเบี้ยที่เป็นกลาง โดยรวมแล้ว...
The Wall Street Journal reports that representatives of Novo Nordisk (NVO.US) and maker of Ozempic and Wegova, as well as its rival Eli Lilly (LLY.US),...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) will once again be in the spotlight of the markets, as the company will report results for fiscal Q4 2025 (calendar Q3 2024) today after...
Lisa Cook from the US Federal Reserve commented today US economy and monetary policy, signalling that Fed is ready to cut rates further if projections...
Qualcomm (QCOM.US) held an Investor Day yesterday. At the conference, the company presented its forecasts for the coming years, as well as hinted at its...
US Oil inventories came in 0.545M barrels vs -0.085M exp. and 2.089M previously Gasoline inventories came in 2.054M barrels...
U.S. indices open the session with slight declines; Nvidia (NVDA.US) loses 1.6%; U.S. post-session results US500 and US100 lose in 0.4 - 0.6%...
The EURUSD loses more than 0.3% today, and the perspective of limited Fed rate cuts in 2025 'under Trump' appears to be changing investor expectations,...
Contracts rallied significantly mid-week, with prices hitting $3.10/MMBTU, the highest since June. Interestingly, this comes just before the contract roll,...
European indices show moderate recovery The German DAX index rises by 0.30% Technology and communication services sectors see the biggest gains Porsche...
The Japanese yen is one of the weakest G10 currencies today, losing between 0.50-0.70% against other major currencies, as uncertainty surrounding the yen...
Today's macroeconomic calendar is relatively light. No major economic releases are scheduled that could impact global markets. However, we will hear...
07:00 AM GMT, United Kingdom - Inflation Data for October: CPI: actual 0.6% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM; CPI: actual 2.3% YoY; forecast...
The session in the Asia-Pacific region is unfolding in moderately positive sentiment. Indices from China are gaining between 0.30-0.40%. The Japanese...
Indices on Wall Street are gaining slightly towards the end of the session, despite a sell-off at the opening. The initial declines have been completely...
Bitcoin is poised for a historic moment. Today, there is a strong likelihood that Bitcoin will close at a new all-time high, around $92,500. While the...
