🟡⏫Gold rallies 1.5%
The precious metal has suffered significant losses since late October, exacerbated by the victory of Donald Trump in the US presidential election. Concurrently,...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) สำนักงานใหญ่: Houston, Texas Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) เป็นหนึ่งในผู้เล่นสำคัญในตลาดโซลูชันเทคโนโลยีสำหรับองค์กร ก่อตั้งในปี 2015 หลังจากแยกตัวจาก Hewlett-Packard เดิม ทำให้ HPE สามารถมุ่งเน้นไปที่การส่งมอบผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการ IT ขั้นสูงสำหรับ องค์กรขนาดใหญ่และสถาบัน...
Recent reports revealing overheating problems in Nvidia's new Blackwell server racks have sent the company's shares down 3% in premarket trading...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock is gaining 6.70% in the pre-market trading following reports that Donald Trump’s transition team aims to establish a federal...
German DAX trades lower today Commerzbank AG shares could surge up to 35% to €21 ($22.7) per share if UniCredit proceeds with a takeover bid,...
Bitcoin is gaining 2.30% today to reach $91,900. Over the weekend, positive sentiment in the cryptocurrency market continued, supported by news of new...
The upcoming week will be relatively calm in terms of macroeconomic releases. The most important event of the week is likely to be Nvidia's quarterly...
The Asia-Pacific region indices are mostly trading higher. Chinese indices are gaining between 0.30%-0.60%. The Japanese Nikkei 225 index is up by...
U.S. indices end the week's trading under clear downward pressure. The Nasdaq 100 index is currently losing more than 2.3%, while the S&P500...
This week was marked by the ongoing “Trump Trade" narrative, though expectations around US interest rates also gained prominence. The upcoming...
The US dollar lost some of its bullish momentum observed since the beginning of last week in the second phase of Friday's session, after the market...
Russia, the world's largest supplier of enriched uranium, said today that it had imposed temporary restrictions on the export of enriched uranium...
Shares of Palantir Technologies (PLTR.US) are gaining 8%, after the company indicated that it will move its shares off the NYSE and be listed on the Nasdaq...
The Nasdaq, represented by the US100 contract, is leading the decline in indices on Wall Street today, as the dust settles after the presidential election....
Wall Street in weak mood at start of Friday session Berkshire Hathaway takes a stake in Domino's Pizza Alibaba results and Applied Materials...
14:15 GMT - US Industrial Production: Industrial Production (MoM) (Oct): Actual: -0.3%. Forecast -0.4% vs previous -0.3% The euro lost...
Austan Goolsbee, president of the Chicago Fed commented today Fed interest rates policy and economy, for CNBC. Here are the highlights from his remarks. Fed's...
New US retail sales data for October just released: Core Retail Sales (MoM) (Oct): Actual: 0.1%. Forecast 0.5% vs previous 0.3% Retail Sales (MoM)...
Analysis of Hermès: The Undisputed Master of Luxury The accommodative announcements by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and...
Shares of smartphone and memory chipmaker Samsung (SMSN.UK) gained 8% today and recorded their best session since 2021. The company recorded its first...
