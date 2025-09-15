Bitcoin sets new records again 🗽Will Trump make American dream of Bitcoin come true?
The year 2024 belongs to Bitcoin, and investor interest in the largest of the cryptocurrencies is again on the rise, as the price rises. In the spring,...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
เพิ่มเติม
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
เพิ่มเติม
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) สำนักงานใหญ่: Houston, Texas Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) เป็นหนึ่งในผู้เล่นสำคัญในตลาดโซลูชันเทคโนโลยีสำหรับองค์กร ก่อตั้งในปี 2015 หลังจากแยกตัวจาก Hewlett-Packard เดิม ทำให้ HPE สามารถมุ่งเน้นไปที่การส่งมอบผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการ IT ขั้นสูงสำหรับ องค์กรขนาดใหญ่และสถาบัน...
เพิ่มเติม
The year 2024 belongs to Bitcoin, and investor interest in the largest of the cryptocurrencies is again on the rise, as the price rises. In the spring,...
LVMH : a buying opportunity despite deteriorating fundamentals Two weeks ago, French luxury companies found themselves in the crosshairs of...
European indices are slightly rebounding in the early part of the day. The biggest gainers include banks, energy and fuel sectors, as well...
08:15 AM BST, Spain - PMI Data for October: HCOB Spain Manufacturing PMI: actual 54.5; forecast 53.1; previous 53.0; 08:45...
Since the peaks on October 29 at 73,600 USD, Bitcoin has already lost 6.60%, and from Friday’s trading through the weekend, the price fell from 71,400...
OPEC+ has delayed an increase in oil production. Crude oil prices have gained over 2% at the start of the week, just ahead of the US elections and the...
This week, global markets' attention will be focused on two key events. On the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, we will learn who the new President...
The session in the Asia-Pacific region is proceeding moderately. Chinese indices are gaining between 0.30-0.60%, the Singaporean SG20cash index is...
Indices are gaining, partially recovering yesterday's losses The US Dollar Index rebounds, gaining 0.20% US Treasury yields are also rising Market...
02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for October: S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI: actual 48.5; forecast 47.8; previous...
Canadian Manufacturing PMI Actual 51.1 (Forecast -, Previous 50.4) Market reaction following the data release is limited, with USDCAD trading lower...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data for October: Nonfarm Payrolls: actual 12K; forecast 106K; previous 223K; Private...
Chevron Earnings Adjusted EPS: $2.51 (estimate: $2.40) Revenue & Other Income: $50.67 billion (estimate: $49.34 billion) Upstream Earnings:...
Oil gains 0.80% and returns above $71 per barrel, reaching $71.10. Oil prices are rising despite a sell-off in U.S. stocks following reports that Iran...
Sentiment on the European market is slightly better today; indices are rebounding after yesterday's sell-off. The German index DE40 is up 0.30%. Siemens,...
10:30 AM BST, United Kingdom - PMI Data for October: S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI: actual 49.9; forecast 50.3; previous...
ดัชนีหุ้นสหรัฐฯ ร่วงลงอย่างหนักอีกครั้งเมื่อวานนี้ ปัจจัยที่กระตุ้นให้หุ้นร่วงลงดูเหมือนว่าจะมาจากรายงานประจำไตรมาสของบริษัทเทคโนโลยียักษ์ใหญ่ และความไม่แน่นอนที่เพิ่มขึ้นเกี่ยวกับการเลือกตั้งประธานาธิบดีที่จะมีขึ้นในสัปดาห์หน้า ดัชนี...
วันนี้เต็มไปด้วยรายงานเศรษฐกิจมหภาคที่สำคัญ นักลงทุนจะให้ความสนใจรายงานตลาดแรงงานของสหรัฐฯ เป็นหลัก หรือ NFP อย่างไรก็ตาม หลังจากข้อมูลตลาดแรงงานแล้ว เราจะเห็นค่า...
ดัชนีหุ้นกลุ่มแปซิฟิกและเอเชียกำลังเผชิญกับการซื้อขายที่ผสมผสานกัน และไม่ได้เคลื่อนไหวตามดัชนีหลักของสหรัฐฯ ที่ปรับตัวลดลงอย่างชัดเจนเมื่อวานนี้ ดัชนีหุ้นจีนปรับตัวเพิ่มขึ้นระหว่าง...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม