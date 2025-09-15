PayPal tumbles 3.5% after earnings 📊Shares are erasing early losses
PayPal (PYPL.US) shares lose 3.5% today despite better than expected earnings per share and 6% YoY revenue growth, which came in line with expectations....
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) สำนักงานใหญ่: Houston, Texas Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) เป็นหนึ่งในผู้เล่นสำคัญในตลาดโซลูชันเทคโนโลยีสำหรับองค์กร ก่อตั้งในปี 2015 หลังจากแยกตัวจาก Hewlett-Packard เดิม ทำให้ HPE สามารถมุ่งเน้นไปที่การส่งมอบผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการ IT ขั้นสูงสำหรับ องค์กรขนาดใหญ่และสถาบัน...
Pfizer (PFE.US) shares gained nearly 3.6% in early trading today after the drugmaker boosted its revenue and revised upward its full-year earnings per...
This week's focus is on Big Tech's quarterly results. In particular, investors' attention will be focused on the so-called “Mag-7,”...
Gold and silver have climbed toward new highs, amid rising expectations for the latest US economic data and the presidential election just a week away....
Today's session saw the U.S. stock market open in mostly positive sentiment, despite sizable declines among several large companies that reported financial...
US JOLTS Job Openings came in 7.443M vs 8M exp. and 8.040M previously US dollar weakened after the labor market data, which point to almost 550k lower...
US home price index came in 0.3% MoM vs 0.1% exp. and 0.1% previously (4.2% YoY vs 4.5% previously) US Case/Schiller 20Y came in 5.2% YoY vs 5.1%...
McDonald's (MCD.US) shares are losing more than 3.5% after its Q3 results, falling to $286, diving below local lows caused by news of E.coli bacteria...
DAX returns to area of historical highs Adidias, Lufthansa and HSBC shares react to earnings releases Overall market situation: Tuesday's...
CHN.cash has retraced losses, climbing over 2% following news that Beijing may consider a substantial $1.4 trillion (10 trillion yuan) fiscal stimulus...
Oil: Oil responded with a sharp decline to Israel's attack on Iranian military infrastructure. The attack was limited in scope and did not affect...
Key Market Statistics: Bitcoin futures open interest on CME has hit a record 171,939 BTC ($12.2 billion) US spot Bitcoin ETFs have seen over $1...
Today's economic calendar features a mix of important consumer sentiment data, trade balance figures, and central bank communications, with particular...
Swedish GDP YoY (3Q): -0.1% vs 0.5% exp. and 0% previously Swedish GDP MoM (3Q): -0.1% vs 0.3% exp. and -0.8% previously Swedish GDP YoY (Sep):...
Asian markets traded mixed, with Japanese stocks outperforming as the Nikkei 225 and TOPIX rose 1% and 0.9% respectively. The gains came despite political...
US stock markets demonstrate strength with US2000 leading gains (+1.11%), while larger indices show mixed performance with US500 slightly down (-0.03%)...
Friday's reports of an investigation by U.S. regulators targeting Tether, the issuer of the largest stablecoin USDT, put very temporary pressure on...
Natural gas continues its strong declines (-6.9% today, with futures falling approximately 8% with November delivery at $2.360/mmBtu and December at $2.86/mmBtu)....
It was definitely a nervous Saturday morning in the Middle East when Izrael forced responded to the recent Iranian rocket attack with air raid of their...
