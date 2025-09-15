BREAKING: Dallas index for October higher than expected📌
03:30 PM BST, United States - Dallas Fed Mfg Business Index for October: actual -3.0 vs expected; - 9.2; previous -9.0; Texas manufacturing...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
เพิ่มเติม
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
เพิ่มเติม
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) สำนักงานใหญ่: Houston, Texas Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) เป็นหนึ่งในผู้เล่นสำคัญในตลาดโซลูชันเทคโนโลยีสำหรับองค์กร ก่อตั้งในปี 2015 หลังจากแยกตัวจาก Hewlett-Packard เดิม ทำให้ HPE สามารถมุ่งเน้นไปที่การส่งมอบผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการ IT ขั้นสูงสำหรับ องค์กรขนาดใหญ่และสถาบัน...
เพิ่มเติม
03:30 PM BST, United States - Dallas Fed Mfg Business Index for October: actual -3.0 vs expected; - 9.2; previous -9.0; Texas manufacturing...
Wall Street has mixed open on Monday. Energy companies saw significant stock declines on Monday, increasing tensions in the Middle East, while airlines...
Morgan Stanley has issued a recommendation for the AUDCAD currency pair. Morgan Stanley recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following...
Morgan Stanley has issued a recommendation for the EURAUD currency pair. Morgan Stanley recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following...
DAX in mixed mood at start of week Automotive industry under pressure from Volkswagen and Porsche Philips shares down 16% after release of quarterly...
Borr Drilling (BORR.US) is deepening declines following the release of its 3Q24 earnings expectations. The company's stock is losing -6% in pre-market,...
Japan's Nikkei (JP225) is gaining 2.9% while the Japanese yen is losing 0.26% against the dollar after Japan's ruling coalition lost its majority...
Futures point to a higher opening in today's European cash session Investors' attention turns to crude oil, the Japanese yen and Chinese indices The...
Israeli attacks on Iran over the weekend targeted only military facilities, sparing oil installations, thus maintaining Iranian oil operations and reducing...
We are starting a new week of trading in the financial markets. Futures are currently pointing to a higher opening in Europe and the US after the weekend....
Market sentiment during the European session was mixed. The DAX gained 0.2% despite weak results from Mercedes-Benz. The German Ifo Business Climate...
The coming week will be very intense in terms of macroeconomic releases. Investors will receive data on the U.S. labor market and PCE inflation. Following...
Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK.US) initially surged by even 13% (now +11.30%) after the company reported strong fiscal Q2 earnings, with net sales rising 20%...
Fashion holding company Tapestry (TPR.US), which owns brands such as Coach New York, Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, has not received approval...
Tech companies leading the gains Dollar index shows little change US bond yields decline The end of the week on Wall Street brings...
03:00 PM BST, United States - University of Michigan inflation report for October: Michigan Current Conditions: actual 64.9;...
Swedish home appliance company Electrolux (ELUXB.SE) shares loses today almost 16% after the company reported a net loss of SEK 235 million for Q3 2024...
Canadian retail sales for September came in 0.4% MoM vs 0.5% MoM exp. and 0.9% previously Core retail sales came in -0.7% MoM vs 0.4% MoM exp. and...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Durable Goods for September: Durables Excluding Defense: actual -1.1% MoM; previous -1.3% MoM; Durable...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม