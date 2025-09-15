Valeo plunges 10% as company trims sales forecast amid disappointing EV demand 📉
Shares of French auto parts producer Valeo (FR.FR) drops 10% as the company trimmed 2024 revenue forecast. Valeo now expects €21.3 billion, vs €22...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
เพิ่มเติม
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
เพิ่มเติม
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) สำนักงานใหญ่: Houston, Texas Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) เป็นหนึ่งในผู้เล่นสำคัญในตลาดโซลูชันเทคโนโลยีสำหรับองค์กร ก่อตั้งในปี 2015 หลังจากแยกตัวจาก Hewlett-Packard เดิม ทำให้ HPE สามารถมุ่งเน้นไปที่การส่งมอบผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการ IT ขั้นสูงสำหรับ องค์กรขนาดใหญ่และสถาบัน...
เพิ่มเติม
Shares of French auto parts producer Valeo (FR.FR) drops 10% as the company trimmed 2024 revenue forecast. Valeo now expects €21.3 billion, vs €22...
DAX in mixed mood at the end of the week Mercedes-Benz results in the background General market situation: Friday's session on European...
The Japanese elections are coming up, which could raise volatility in the yen and Japanese stocks, as the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is set...
German IFO Business Climate Oct: 86.5 (est 85.6; prev 85.4) - IFO Current Assessment: 85.7 (est 84.4; prev 84.4) - IFO Expectations: 87.3 (est 86.9;...
Futures point to a lower opening in Europe's last cash session this week Today on the calendar: durable goods orders in the US and retail sales...
Yesterday's session on Wall Street resulted in gains for most stock indices. The Nasdaq ended the session 0.76% higher, while the S&P500...
US markets showing resilience with the tech-heavy US100 (Nasdaq) leading gains at +0.47%, while smaller indices like US2000 and US500 remain modestly...
The Nasdaq 100 is showing signs of recovery following Tesla's better-than-expected third-quarter earnings report, which marks a promising start to...
Natural gas inventories rose by 80 billion cubic feet last week, above the expected 65 billion and higher than the previous 76 billion cubic feet. NATGAS...
US New Home Sales Change for September MoM: 4.1% (Forecast 0.6, Previous -4.7%) US New Home Sales (in units): 0.738M (Forecast 0.72M,...
02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for October: S&P Global Services PMI: actual 55.3; forecast 55; previous 55.2; S&P Global Composite...
Wall Street opens higher on Thursday. Tesla Inc. shares skyrocket 15% after reporting Q3 earnings. IBM Corp. shares dropped after Q3 revenue...
US jobless claims came in 227k vs 242k exp. and 241k previously, revised to 242k Continued jobless claims came in 1.897M vs 1.875M exp. and 1.867M...
Shares of semiconductor manufacturing services and equipment company Lam Research (LAM.US) and UPS (UPS.US), the largest U.S. logistics company, are gaining...
DAX halts declining momentum Hermes, Beiersdorf and Michelin results in the background Overall market situation: Thursday's session on...
Markets continue to break their historical highs, at a time when central banks are starting more aggressive rate cut programs than expected just a few...
Flash PMI UK Composite for October came in 51.7 vs 52.5 exp. and 52.6 previously Flash PMI UK Services for October came in 51.8 s 52.4 exp. and 52.4...
Palladium prices are up more than 6% today, after the US asked G-7 allies to consider sanctions on Russian palladium and titanium. The price of the...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม