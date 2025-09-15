Chart of the day - US100 (24.10.2024)
The US100 closed yesterday with a loss of 1.60%, though the declines were partially reduced by the session's end. The sell-off was driven by technology...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) สำนักงานใหญ่: Houston, Texas Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) เป็นหนึ่งในผู้เล่นสำคัญในตลาดโซลูชันเทคโนโลยีสำหรับองค์กร ก่อตั้งในปี 2015 หลังจากแยกตัวจาก Hewlett-Packard เดิม ทำให้ HPE สามารถมุ่งเน้นไปที่การส่งมอบผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการ IT ขั้นสูงสำหรับ องค์กรขนาดใหญ่และสถาบัน...
08:15 AM BST, France - PMI Data for October: HCOB France Services PMI: actual 48.3; forecast 49.8; previous 49.6; HCOB France...
Today's macroeconomic calendar includes several interesting entries. Investors will primarily learn the preliminary PMI reports for October for European...
Indices from the Asia-Pacific region record declines, extending the strong sell-off in the U.S. stock market. The biggest losses are seen in Chinese...
Tesla (TSLA.US) reported Q3 earnings report today. Sales came in slightly lower than anticipated, however earnings and free cash flow came in higher, than...
Wall Street extends the sell-off at the end of the session, with the biggest declines seen in the US100 tech stock index (-1.70%). The US500 and...
Apple (AAPL.US) shares are down more than 2.5% today after Wall Street received anonymous reports of planned cuts in iPhone deliveries by 10 million units...
Shares of the industrial conglomerate, provider of advanced services, and electronics manufacturer Teledyne Technologies (TDY.US) are up 5% today after...
French fashion holding company Kering (KER.FR) reported that operating profit fell nearly 50% year over year in the third quarter, as weak demand in China...
Cautious, data-driven approach to future rate cuts Confidence in ongoing disinflation process Optimistic outlook on eurozone recovery ECB President...
03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data: Crude Oil Inventories: actual 5.474M; forecast 0.800M; previous -2.191M; EIA Weekly Distillates...
Main indices on Wall Street open lower U.S. bond yields are rising again The dollar (USDIDX) strengthens by 0.40% Midweek on...
03:00 PM BST, United States - Existing Home Sales for September: actual 3.84M; forecast 3.88M, previous 3.86M (revised 3.88M) actual...
02:45 PM BST, Canada - BoC Interest Rate Decision for December: actual 3.75%; forecast 3.75%; previous 4.25%; The Bank of...
Electric vehicles' producer Tesla (TSLA.US) will report financial results today, after the US session closes. The company's shares have been losing...
Coca Cola (KO.US) released its 3Q24 results, which came in better than expected. The company reported stronger revenue, better profitability, and higher...
Netflix just delivered another impressive quarter, marking significant growth in both subscribers and profitability. The streaming giant continues to demonstrate...
DAX extends declines Deutsche Bank loses after reporting Q3 results Citi raises recommendation for Porsche shares General market situation: Wednesday's...
Boeing (BA.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today, revealing substantial losses and missed estimates across most metrics. The company continues...
The yen is losing almost 1.3% today against the US dollar today, due to several factors. Japan's upcoming elections on October 27 The Bank...
