01:30 PM BST, United States - Inflation Data for September: PPI: actual 1.8% YoY; forecast 1.6% YoY; previous 1.7% PPI Core: actual 2.8% YoY; forecast...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) สำนักงานใหญ่: Houston, Texas Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) เป็นหนึ่งในผู้เล่นสำคัญในตลาดโซลูชันเทคโนโลยีสำหรับองค์กร ก่อตั้งในปี 2015 หลังจากแยกตัวจาก Hewlett-Packard เดิม ทำให้ HPE สามารถมุ่งเน้นไปที่การส่งมอบผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการ IT ขั้นสูงสำหรับ องค์กรขนาดใหญ่และสถาบัน...
Canadian employment change in September came in 46.7k vs 27k exp. and 22.1k previously Unemployment unexpectedly dropped to 6.5% vs 6.7% exp. and...
JPMorgan Chase (JPM.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session, revealing better-than-expected profits and strong...
Wells Fargo (WFC.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session, revealing a decline in profit as the bank's interest...
Shares of Tesla (TSLA.US) loses almost 6% in premarket trading today, after unveiling highly anticipated robotaxi 'cybercab' on yesterday's...
European indices gain at the end of the week PPI data from the US at 1:30 pm BST JP Morgan revises company recommendations General market situation: Friday's...
BNY Mellon (BK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session, revealing it has become the first bank in history to surpass...
Oil has been in the spotlight of the markets in recent weeks and appears to be on track to close another second upward week near $79 per barrel Brent (OIL)....
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's...
Prime Minister Michel Barnier has unveiled a series of tax increases targeting big businesses, so French blue-chips may be active today. The spending...
European indexes record small declines before the open; some weakness is also seen in Wall Street futures trading Producer Price Inde (PPI) from...
United Kingdom macro readings (September): UK GDP YoY: 1% vs 1.4% exp. and 1.2% previously UK GDP Estimate MoM: 0.2% vs 0.2% exp. and 0% previously UK...
U.S. indices closed yesterday's session with slight declines. U.S. CPI inflation fell once again, to its lowest level in a year, but the decline...
Norwegian CPI (for September) came in 3% YoY vs 3.2% exp. and 2.6% previously (0.3% MoM vs 0.5% exp. and -0.9% previously) Japanese yen strengthened...
The National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) show pushed Celsius Holdings (CELH.US) stock price up more than 12% to its highest level in more...
Natural gas inventories rose by 82 billion cubic feet last week, slightly below the expected 76 billion and higher than the previous 55 billion cubic feet....
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5%...
Wall Street opens lower on Thursday. Delta Air Lines Inc. shares are lower after the carrier's fourth-quarter guidance disappointed investors. Pfizer...
In 2024, the European automotive sector is experiencing a significant crisis. This downturn is also impacting semiconductor suppliers such as STMicroelectronics...
