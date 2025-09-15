BREAKING: EURUSD gains after hotter US CPI data 🎯
01:30 PM BST, United States - Inflation Data for September: Core CPI: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM; Core CPI: actual 3.3%...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) สำนักงานใหญ่: Houston, Texas Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) เป็นหนึ่งในผู้เล่นสำคัญในตลาดโซลูชันเทคโนโลยีสำหรับองค์กร ก่อตั้งในปี 2015 หลังจากแยกตัวจาก Hewlett-Packard เดิม ทำให้ HPE สามารถมุ่งเน้นไปที่การส่งมอบผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการ IT ขั้นสูงสำหรับ องค์กรขนาดใหญ่และสถาบัน...
The transcript of the minutes of the ECB's last meeting, when the bankers decided to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (September 12), has just...
Today's U.S. consumer price inflation (CPI) report, which will be released at 1:30 PM BST, will be the most important macro reading of the week, shedding...
European indices lose slightly ahead of CPI from the US Deutsche Telekom announces share buyback program worth up to €2 billion in 2025 and increases...
The Hang Seng Index closed nearly 3% higher today, and the mainland CSI rose 1%, after China's central bank announced the detailed size of the SFISF...
Shares of British pharmaceutical giant, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.US) more than 5% today amid $2.2 billion settlement deal in US Zantac lawsuits, caused by...
Japanese yen strengthened slightly after BoJ member, Ryozo Himino signalled that the bank is ready to raise rates further, if economic expansion will materialize....
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates...
European index futures point to a higher opening, supported by a rebound in the Chinese stock market U.S. index contracts gain, after the S&P...
Norwegian CPI (for September) came in 3% YoY vs 3.2% exp. and 2.6% previously (0.3% MoM vs 0.5% exp. and -0.9% previously)
Yesterday's session on Wall Street was one of the very successful ones. The Dow Jones gained 1% and approached historic highs, while the S&P...
Wednesday's session on European stock markets brought clear gains. Germany's DAX ended the session 1% higher and France's CAC40 0.6%...
The FOMC Minutes from the latest decision-making meeting of the US Federal Reserve have just been published. Recall that on September 18 the Fed decided...
CBOE VIX index futures (VIX), which measure the implied volatility of S&P 500 index options, are trading down more than 3% today, despite some rather...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we,...
Shares of Alphabet (GOOGL.US) are losing nearly 1.5% in today's session amid news of a possible forced split of Google by the US government. The U.S....
US OIL EIA inventories came in: 5.8M vs. 1.6M exp. and 3.88M previously Gasoline inventories: -6.3M vs -1M exp. and 1.11M previously Distillate...
US indices started today trading session with modest gains. The US30 dominates, gaining 0.3% Wall Street does not react with a sell-off to rather...
US Wholesale Sales (August) MoM: -0.1% (Forecast 0.4%, Previous 1.1%) Wholesale inventories (August) MoM Rev.: 0.1% (Forecast 0.2%, Previous...
