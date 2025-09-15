AUDUSD - recommendation from IFR (09.10.2024)
IFR has issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair IFR recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...

หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) สำนักงานใหญ่: Houston, Texas Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) เป็นหนึ่งในผู้เล่นสำคัญในตลาดโซลูชันเทคโนโลยีสำหรับองค์กร ก่อตั้งในปี 2015 หลังจากแยกตัวจาก Hewlett-Packard เดิม ทำให้ HPE สามารถมุ่งเน้นไปที่การส่งมอบผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการ IT ขั้นสูงสำหรับ องค์กรขนาดใหญ่และสถาบัน...

FOMC member Logan comments today US monetary policy and rate cuts, signalling that inflation risk can temper Fed's dovish sentiments and dovish guidance. Spending,...
As previously reported, Rio Tinto (RIO.UK) has decided to acquire Arcadium Lithium (ALTM.US). The transaction is expected to be conducted entirely for...
The FOMC Minutes will be one of the most important events of today's session, although it cannot be ruled out that the tone for financial markets will...
Shares of top-German, pharmaceutical and chemical giant, Bayer AG (BAYN.DE) fell today the most since March, as Washington state court will review a case...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies....
European indices gain Continental up more than 7% Stifel launched HelloFresh analytical coverage General market situation: Wednesday's...
FOMC members Susan Collins and Raphael Bostic commented the US monetary policy yesterday. Here is the highlight from their speeches. Collins The...
ECB policymaker Peter Kazimir expressed skepticism about making a decision on an interest rate cut in October based on just one favorable inflation report....
The Monetary Policy Committee reduced the OCR by 50 basis points, from 5.25% to 4.75% The Committee is confident that inflation is converging towards...
For investors interested in the European market, today’s economic calendar is relatively light. However, U.S. market investors will receive a few...
07:00 AM BST, Germany - Balance of Tade Data for August: German Trade Balance: actual 22.5B; forecast 18.9B; previous 16.8B; German...
The bulls managed to maintain control until the close of yesterday's cash session in the USA. Despite reducing some gains, the indices closed...
U.S. indices reduce gains from the first part of the day following reports of a possible escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, specifically...
US officials told media that Israel considers strike on Iranian energy facilities - per NBC. OIL rebounded almost 1 USD in reaction to those reports. Source:...
Honeywell International (HON.US) announced plans to spin off its advanced materials division into a separate publicly traded company by early 2026. The...
Prices of gold and silver drop today 0.7% and 3.3% respectively amid strengthening US dollar. USDIDX gains today almost 0.08%, and US 10-year treasury...
Brent Crude (OIL) drops almost 5% as Libya's NOC informed about rising production (to 1.13 million barrels per day, first time since August), while...
Shares of Chinese giants like JD.com (JD.US), Alibaba (BABA.US), Tencent (TME.US), and Yum!China (YUM.US) are trading in the 6 to 8% range today. A number...
