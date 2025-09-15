Economic calendar: Bankers' speeches in focus
Asian markets gain at start of new week Futures point to slightly lower opening of Monday's cash session in Europe Limited macro calendar for...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) สำนักงานใหญ่: Houston, Texas Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) เป็นหนึ่งในผู้เล่นสำคัญในตลาดโซลูชันเทคโนโลยีสำหรับองค์กร ก่อตั้งในปี 2015 หลังจากแยกตัวจาก Hewlett-Packard เดิม ทำให้ HPE สามารถมุ่งเน้นไปที่การส่งมอบผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการ IT ขั้นสูงสำหรับ องค์กรขนาดใหญ่และสถาบัน...
German factory orders data for August was released this morning at 7:00 am GMT. The report was expected to show a 2% month-over-month plunge in orders. German...
Friday's session on Wall Street ended with gains for most stock indices. The Nasdaq gained 1.22%, while the S&P500 added 0.9% and the Russell...
US indices are experiencing significant upward pressure today, offsetting a portion of the losses from the beginning of the week. The US500 is now only...
Spirit Airlines (SAVE.US) lost more than 25% today after reports of the company's potential inability to pay its debt. Thus, the company's stock...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response...
The US jobs report exceeded expectations, with non-farm payrolls surging over 250k. The unemployment rate declined for the second consecutive month...
According to Bloomberg, Chinese giant Tencent and family Guillemot weigh in buyout options from French gaming studio Ubisoft (UBI.FR), well known from...
The US non-farm payrolls data came in significantly stronger than expected, with a gain of over 250,000 jobs. This is the highest reading since May, and...
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision:...
Cotton futures are testing the $73 per bale area, ahead of today's Commitment of Traders (CoT) report, which will be released at 8:30 PM BST. Also,...
DAX makes up some of the recent declines Investors' attention turns to NFP data Redcare Pharmacy with sales growth in Q3 Overall market...
Shares of leading European container carriers, including Denmark's Maersk (MAERSKA.DK) and Germany's Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG.DE) are losing 7% and 12%,...
Today, investors will see the September US labor market report. At 14:30, we'll learn about the current state of the US economy and whether it justifies...
Oil markets experienced a dramatic surge yesterday, with Brent crude jumping 5% to reach $77.62 a barrel, its highest level in over a month. This sharp...
Today's economic calendar is packed with significant data releases and central bank speeches, particularly from Europe and the United States. Key highlights...
Asian stocks rallied, led by Hong Kong's Hang Seng (+2.7%), as traders assessed the sustainability of recent gains and awaited details of fiscal...
Switzerland's consumer inflation reading for September came in lower than expected. Moreover, in m/m terms, there is a deflation. The index...
