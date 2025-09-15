Bitcoin drops below $60k pressured by strengthening US dollar 📉
Bitcoin is today trading below the important psychological barrier of $60,000 and also the 200-session exponential average. The decline appears to be triggered...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) สำนักงานใหญ่: Houston, Texas Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) เป็นหนึ่งในผู้เล่นสำคัญในตลาดโซลูชันเทคโนโลยีสำหรับองค์กร ก่อตั้งในปี 2015 หลังจากแยกตัวจาก Hewlett-Packard เดิม ทำให้ HPE สามารถมุ่งเน้นไปที่การส่งมอบผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการ IT ขั้นสูงสำหรับ องค์กรขนาดใหญ่และสถาบัน...
Shares of Chicago-based Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group (CME.US), which runs futures exchanges such as the CME, CBOT, and NYMEX, have been on a strong...
Natural gas inventories rose by 55 billion cubic feet last week, slightly below the expected 56 billion and higher than the previous 47 billion cubic feet....
Oil prices surged after US president Joe Biden signalled that '(...) We are discussing Israel striking Iran oil facilities.' US told Iran indirectly...
2:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for September: S&P Global Composite PMI: actual 54; forecast 54.4; previous 54.4 S&P Global Services...
Wall Street set for lower opening Levi Strauss & Co. shares slumped as much as 12% as company lowered revenue growth outlook Tesla Inc. announced...
Lockheed Martin (LMT.US) has decided to raise its dividend to $3.30. The company pays a dividend every quarter, which implies an annualized dividend of...
MicroStrategy shares are currently trading at $64.51, up 141% this year, reflecting the company's aggressive Bitcoin acquisition strategy and the cryptocurrency's...
US jobless claims came in 225k vs 221k exp. and 218k previously, revised to 219k Continued jobless claims came in 1.826M vs 1.83M exp. and 1.834M...
Oil prices dropped after Libya government reports, suggesting planned reopening of the biggest oil facility fields, since today. However, almost 1 hour...
The Challenger report from the US, showing the number of lay-offs, for September indicated 72.8 thousand, compared to 75.89 thousand in August; lay-offs...
DAX under further downward pressure SAP under further pressure from US prosecutors Barlcays lowers recommendation on Porsche Automobil shares General...
The British pound is losing 1% against the U.S. dollar today following comments by BoE Chairman Bailey, who suggested that, as a banker, he sees an opportunity...
After a nearly 30% near-continuous rally, the Hang Seng Index slid more than 4.5% today at the peak of the sell-off, indicating the biggest sell-off in...
Eurozone: services PMI index for September 51,4 points. (forecast: 50.5 points; previous: 52.9 points). Germany: PMI index for services for September...
CPI in Switzerland for September (y/y): Actual: 0.8% Forecast: 1% Previously: 1.1% CPI in Switzerland for September (m/m): Actual: -0.3% Forecast:...
Hang Seng sees technical correction after sizable upward momentum Futures point to lower opening of today's session in Europe ower opening...
The British pound is losing dynamically this morning following comments by BoE Chairman Bailey, who suggested that, as a banker, he sees an opportunity...
Yesterday's session on Wall Street ended in mixed sentiment. On an intraday basis, all indices traded in the +-0.2% range, with the Russell 2000...
