Economic calendar: Services PMI data in focus
Hang Seng sees technical correction after sizable upward momentum Futures point to lower opening of today's session in Europe ower opening...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) สำนักงานใหญ่: Houston, Texas Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) เป็นหนึ่งในผู้เล่นสำคัญในตลาดโซลูชันเทคโนโลยีสำหรับองค์กร ก่อตั้งในปี 2015 หลังจากแยกตัวจาก Hewlett-Packard เดิม ทำให้ HPE สามารถมุ่งเน้นไปที่การส่งมอบผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการ IT ขั้นสูงสำหรับ องค์กรขนาดใหญ่และสถาบัน...
The British pound is losing dynamically this morning following comments by BoE Chairman Bailey, who suggested that, as a banker, he sees an opportunity...
Yesterday's session on Wall Street ended in mixed sentiment. On an intraday basis, all indices traded in the +-0.2% range, with the Russell 2000...
Wednesday's session on European stock markets ended in a mixed mood. Germany's DAX closed the session nearly 0.33% lower, while France's...
Federal Reserve member Thomas Barkin commented US economy and monetary policy today. Here are the higlights: Fed cut rates are to recalibrate to...
Danske Research has issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. Danske recommends taking a short position with the following parameters: Entry...
Shares of insurance company Humana (HUM.US) are losing 15% today, after the company indicated to the Securities and Exchange Commission that its ratings...
Wheat (WHEAT) on Chicago's CBOT commodity exchange is gaining nearly 2.5% today. Precipitation in Rostov-on-Don, Russia's key winter wheat-producing...
OIL.WTI loses as OPEC+ agreed to ease production cuts in December, according to WSJ reports. Also, OPEC informed that the organization works with Russia,...
EIA Crude Oil Inventories (in barrels): 3.889M (Forecast -1.43M, Previous -4.471M) Gasoline Inventories: 1.119M (Forecast 0.2M, Previous -1.538M) EIA...
Wall Street opens in mixed mood; oil and VIX gain, US100 trades flat and erases some of the declines Humana (HUM.US) shares lose nearly 22%, trading...
WTI crude oil broke above local highs set in the second half of September today and is breaking above $72 per barrel, after Israel vowed to retaliate against...
US ADP Report came in 143k vs 125k and 99k previously Stronger than expected private US labor market job change supported US dollar, pressuring EURUSD. Source:...
Nike (NKE.US) loses almost 7% in today pre-market as investors felt disappointment due to Q1 2024/2025 revenue miss, and withdrawing full year guidance....
New Japanese Prime Minister, Ishiba commented the country's monetary policy expressing that the Japan 'is not in the environment for an additional...
DAX under further downward pressure Nike results raise volatility on European-listed peers HSBC raised its recommendation on Redcare Pharmacy NV Overall...
Today at 13:15 BST, we will see the private report on employment change in the United States. The ADP report has recently given a slightly greater predictive...
The Hang Seng Index has experienced a dramatic surge today, jumping 8% to reach a 22-month high of 22,450. This marks the sixth consecutive day of gains,...
Today's economic calendar is packed with significant data releases and central bank speeches, particularly from Europe. Key highlights include Spanish...
