AUDUSD - recommendation from IFR (01.10.2024)
IFR has issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair IFR recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry (market):...
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
US ISM Manufacturing for September came in 47.2 vs 47.5 exp. and 47.2 previously, with price index falls by most since May 2023 The price sub-index...
US JOLTS Job Opening came in 8.04M vs 7.693M and 7.673M exp. Final US S&P PMI (for September) came in 47.3 vs 47 exp. and 47 previously Labor...
According to White House commentary, but also Bloomberg and Axios agency reports, Iran prepares to imminently missile attack to Israel. This situation,...
New Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba commented today, that the country will carry over former Kishida's economic policy, to ensure Japan makes a complete...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation...
Shares of the German chemicals giant Covestro (1COV.DE, former Bayer unit) gains almost 6% today as Abu Dhabi’s state-owned firm ADNOC agreed...
Shares of German brokerage firm flatexDEGIRO (FTK.DE) are rallying almost 6.5% today amid company announcement of shares buyback program, which will start...
The Israeli armed forces (IDF) announced Tuesday that they have begun local ground operations against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. According...
Heavy rains over most of the Brazilian territory are still set to be irregular for the coming days, but as Bloomberg reported, widespread precipitation...
Gold gains almost 0.6% today as investors anticipate further Fed policy easing cycle, and rising tensions on the Middle East, as media reported that Israel...
The EUR/USD pair has experienced significant volatility today, with the euro strengthening against the dollar despite mixed economic data. This comes amidst...
10:00 AM BST, Eurozone - flash Inflation Data for September: CPI: 1.8% actual YoY vs forecast 1.8% YoY; previous 2.2% YoY; Core CPI: 2.7%...
German DAX trades at yesterday’s levels after PMI data Covestro opens 6% higher after reaching a deal with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. Siemens...
Today, final European manufacturing PMIs came in mostly stronger than expected, while the biggest 'gap' between analysts' expectations and...
Today's economic calendar is packed with significant data releases, particularly from Europe and the United States. Key highlights include manufacturing...
Asian stocks remain in the green, with the Nikkei 225 up 1.2%. Chinese markets will be closed from October 1 to October 7 due to Golden Week celebrations....
UK GDP data came in weaker than initially expected, primarily due to lower government spending and exports. However, business investments performed...
The gold market has experienced significant volatility today, with prices hovering near record highs despite a slight pullback of 0.7%. This comes amidst...
