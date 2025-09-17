EURUSD gains ahead of US PCE 🗽
EURUSD recovers from losses ahead of PCE Core PCE inflation could determine expectations for the November Fed rate cut Although the next...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
เพิ่มเติม
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
เพิ่มเติม
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
เพิ่มเติม
EURUSD recovers from losses ahead of PCE Core PCE inflation could determine expectations for the November Fed rate cut Although the next...
The USDJPY pair has experienced significant volatility today following major political developments in Japan and the release of new economic data. Former...
During Asian session, Chinese Hang Seng Index rallied more than 3.5% again, improving sentiments across European, procyclical companies and those with...
German unemployment rate for August came in 6%, in line with expectations, and previous reading Unemployment change came in 17k vs 13.5k exp....
German DAX opened at record levels SAP is 1% lower after news of significant employee discontent Commerzbank AG is set to begin talks today...
Cotton (COTTON) futures on ICE are gaining more than 1% today and trying to rebound, following yesterday's declines. Hurricane Helene hit Florida with...
08:00 AM BST, Spain - Inflation Data for September: Spanish HICP: actual 1.7% YoY; forecast 1.9% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY; Spanish...
France, Inflation Data for September: French HICP YoY: 1.5% Final: vs 1.9% (forecast) vs 2.2% (previous) French HICP MoM: -1.2% Final:...
Shigeru Ishiba won the internal vote for the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party in Japan and will thus be nominated as the new prime minister of Japan....
Today's session will be dominated by inflation data from multiple countries, including France, Spain, and the United States, as well as key economic...
Asian stocks rallied, with Chinese markets leading the charge after Beijing announced broad stimulus measures. China's blue-chip index is on track...
U.S. indices are recording a slightly upward session today. The S&P 500 index is up about 0.3%, the Nasdaq 100 is gaining 0.4%, the Dow Jones is...
BlackSky Technology (BKSY.US) is up more than 14% in today's session following news that it has been awarded a new contract by the US Navy. The contract...
Cryptocurrencies are extending an upward streak driven by the by the Fed's dovish stance on monetary policy in the US. Bitcoin added more than 2.7%...
The U.S. Department of Justice intends to launch an investigation into the Super Micro Computer (SMCI.US) company, the Wall Street Journal reported. Super...
Natural gas inventories increased by 47 billion cubic feet during the week, according to the latest EIA data, against expectations of 52 billion cubic...
Wall Street in bullish mood at the start of Tuesday's session Accenture gains 5%, after the company released strong results for the fourth...
Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., remains a leader in the technology market in 2024. The company's recent financial results for the second quarter...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data: Initial Jobless Claims: actual 218K; forecast 224K; previous 222K; 01:30 PM BST, United...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม