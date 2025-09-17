BREAKING: US final GDP slightly above expectations 🎯
01:30 PM BST, United States - GDP data: GDP (Q2): actual 3.0% QoQ; forecast 3.0% QoQ; previous 3.0% QoQ; GDP Price Index (Q2): actual...
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Precious metals continue their bullish streak, breaking out to new peaks. In the case of gold, we note today more than 0.8% increases, which with their...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor...
Micron Technology has now stolen the limelight of the AI craze. The company’s shares have skyrocketed by 14% in the after-hours trading, following...
German DAX opened at record levels Commerzbank shares higher after announcement to increase profitability BASF SE is cutting its dividend and preparing...
Chinese indices are gaining up to 5.00% in response to potential record-breaking aid packages being considered by the government. The Chinese market is...
08:30 AM BST, Switzerland - SNB Interest Rate Decision (Q3) for December: actual 1.00%; forecast 1.00%; previous 1.25%; The...
Today's macroeconomic calendar includes several noteworthy events. Most importantly, we will hear opinions from FOMC representatives, including Chairman...
The indices in the USA closed slightly negative yesterday. However, in the first part of today, we observe a rebound in futures. The US500 surpassed...
China's Hang Seng Index failed to repeat yesterday's gains, and Chinese index futures today saw a nearly 3% correction in the rebound, driven...
Despite quite optimistic opening today session on Wall Street, the second half of a day brings declines as US100 erases almost all today upward move and...
Representatives of the two governments in Libya have agreed to nominate a joint candidate to head the central bank for an interim period. Earlier, a dispute...
BMO Capital raised today Denison Mines (DNN.US) to 'market outperform', leaving shares price target unchanged at 3 CAD vs 2.5 CAD on market (1.9...
Wall Street gains slightly; Nvidia (NVDA.US) lead US large caps with more than 3% rise; Amgen (AMGN.US) declines 5%, pressuring DJIA August US new...
EIA Crude Oil Inventories Actual -4.471M (Forecast -1.43M, Previous -1.630M) EIA Gasoline inventories: -1.538M (Forecast 0.2M, Previous 0.069M) EIA...
US New Home Sales Change MoM: -4.7% (Forecast -5.3%, Previous 10.6%) US New Home Sales (in units): 0.716M (Forecast 0.7M, Previous 0.739M) Average...
German DAX under pressure, but keeps zones close to ATH SAP loses 3% after announcement on initiated investigation JPMorgan boosts sentiment around...
Can Ubisoft still turn things around? A storm is brewing at Ubisoft (UBI) after hedge fund AJ Investments criticized the video games publisher's...
The dollar has been under continuous downward pressure since the Fed's dovish pivot last week. Today, we are seeing a retest of the key support level...
