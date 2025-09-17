DE40: Mynaric shares surge 22%; DAX holds gains despite weak ZEW data
Germany's DAX gains during Tuesday's session Jefferies analysts have begun analyst coverage of SUESS MicroTec shares Mynaric AG reported...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
เพิ่มเติม
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
เพิ่มเติม
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
เพิ่มเติม
German ZEW economic sentiments came in 3.6 vs 17 exp. and 19.4 previously Current conditions: -84 vs -80 exp. and -77.3 previously Expectations:...
Oil Crude oil is clearly rebounding. In the case of WTI crude, this is a rebound from a low of $65 per barrel to a level of $70 per barrel. The next...
Nomura has issued a recommendation for the GBPNZD pair. Nomura recommends a long position with the following levels: Entry (market): 2.1350 Target:...
Stock market sentiment in Europe is mixed; DAX contracts lose, FTSE gains Investors await ZEW data from Germany and data from the US (retail sales,...
Wall Street closed yesterday's session in a mixed sentiment, although benchmarks managed to erase a large part of declines, before the...
U.S. indexes are having a mixed session today. The S&P 500 remains near the previous session's opening price, the Dow Jones gains 0.4%, the...
Alcoa Corporation (AA.US) is gaining more than 8% today, thanks to a strengthening trend in aluminum prices, as well as news of an agreement to sell its...
Disturbing signals from the smartphone market are pulling down not only Apple's stock price, which is losing over 3% today, but also reflecting on...
Weak sentiment persists in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin is losing 3% and testing $57,500, below key resistance at $60,000 (EMA200) Polygon...
Oil prices are gaining in today's session despite weak economic data from China. Commodity prices are still under pressure from supply constraints...
Wall Street in mixed mood at the start of Monday's session Early data show weaker iPhone 16 sales Intel gains after communication about...
Coffee is a necessity for most people worldwide. In Italy, the price of this beverage is even regulated, partly due to the influx of tourists unfamiliar...
The German DAX index is recording slight declines in the first part of the day, losing 0.25% to 18,650 points. However, the levels at which the index is...
The dollar returns to declines and is today the weakest currency among the G10 currencies. At the time of writing, the USDIDX dollar index is down 0.44%...
The beginning of the week is relatively light on the macroeconomic calendar. However, in the coming days, investors will have the couple of key reports...
The volatility in stock markets during the session in the Asia-Pacific region is limited due to holidays in Japan and China. Japanese markets are...
Only a few days remain before an important decision from the Federal Reserve on interest rates on 18 September. The rate cut is obvious, while the question...
Garmin (GRMN.US) drops almost 6% today, as Barclays downgraded the stock to 'Sell' today. The investment bank cut its 12-month price target on...
