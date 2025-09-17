Kroger shares gain 5% following quarterly report
Kroger (KR.US) shares are up more than 5% in today's session, as the grocery store operator's gross margin expansion in the second quarter met...
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
The companies announced the renewal of a multi-year cooperation to integrate the companies' services. As a result, both companies are rising today....
Ajit Jain, an insurance executive at Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA.US), has sold more than half of his stake in the company, according to a new SEC regulatory...
16:30 - US, natural gas inventories change according to EIA. Actual: 40 billion cubic feet (bcf). Expected: 48 billion cubic feet (bcf) Previously: 13...
Gold’s price is breaking its recent resistance to achieve new historical highs, remaining in its months-long upward trend. Lower PPI in the US and...
Wall Street in mixed mood at the beginning of the session Russell 2000 gains 0.72% Moderna's shares drop 15.5% after the company said it plans...
ECB lowers interest rates by 25 bp DAX loses its early-day momentum Bayer successfully defends Roundup product in US Philadelphia court European...
The Ripple (XRP) is up nearly 6% after Grayscale is reportedly planning to create the first XRP trust. As FOX Business wrote in an exclusive...
The ECB conference call on the Central Bank's decision to cut the deposit rate by 25 basis points has just begun, in line with analysts' expectations....
01:30 PM BST, United States - Inflation Data for August: Core PPI: actual 2.4% YoY; forecast 2.5% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY; Core...
As expected, the European Central Bank decided to cut the key deposit rate by 25 basis points to 3.5%. Shortly after the publication, the euro gained...
Oil prices continue to rise today, as the US dollar was supported by yesterday CPI data, and suspension of a significant portion of production capacity...
According to Reuters sources, Danish logistics firm DSV (DSV.DK) is on the away to acquire Deutsche Banhn's spinned off railway logistics company Schenker,...
Apple shares closed at $222.90 on Wednesday, despite the mixed newsflow. The stock is up 16.1% year-to-date, largely driven by excitement around the company's...
The Japanese yen is losing to the dollar despite hawkish comments by Naoki Tamura of the Bank of Japan. The banker indicated that rates in Japan should...
According to the head of Portugal's central bank, today's decision will be “easy.” This means that ECB interest rates will be cut by...
European stock market opens higher, after great US session and Asian gains Currency market attention focused on ECB decision (1:15 PM BST); market...
08:00 AM BST, Spain - Inflation Data for August: Spanish HICP: actual 0.0% MoM; forecast 0.0% MoM; previous -0.7% MoM; Spanish...
German Wholesale Price Index MoM: -0.8% (Previous 0.3%) German Wholesale Price Index YoY: -1.1% (Previous -0.1%) Sweden CPI (August) YoY: 1.9%...
