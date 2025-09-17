Morning wrap (12.09.2024)
Yesterday's session on Wall Street closed with solid gains in the indices, and today Nasdaq 100 (US100) futures continued yesterday's upward...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Major U.S. indices erased most of the losses from the opening of the cash session. At the time of publication, the US500 is down 0.20%, the US200...
Today at 1:30 PM BST, the CPI inflation data for the USA was released. The August report turned out to be relatively optimistic for the headline measure...
03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data: Crude Oil Inventories: actual 0.833M; forecast 0.900M; previous -6.873M; Gasoline Inventories:...
Indexes drop at the opening of the cash session Dollar trades highers Bond yields rise The market reacted mixed to the CPI release. The report...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Inflation Data for August: Core CPI: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM; Core...
The German DAX recovers 0.37% after yesterday's correction UniCredit acquires a 9% stake in Commerzbank The Emirati ADNOC plans to acquire Covestro Yesterday's...
Shares in British luxury carmaker Aston Martin (AML.UK) are resisting declines in the broader automotive sector, gaining nearly 5% today after the company's...
Shares of Spanish company Inditex (ITX.ES), responsible for brands such as Zara, Bershka, Massimo Dutti and Pull&Bear, among others, are gaining more...
US CPI Inflation for August 2024: Market expectations Market consensus points to an increase in monthly and core monthly inflation at 0.2% m/m, similar...
Investors today await the release of U.S. CPI inflation for August (1:30 PM BST), with baseline forecasts calling for a decline in the headline YoY reading...
Commerzbank (CBK.DE) shares are up 16% in today's European session after UniCredit SpA (UCG.IT) took a 9% stake in Commerzbank AG and plans to begin...
The USDJPY pair dropped today to the lowest level since Dec. 28 2023, as BoJ participants expressed that further rate hikes are the basic scenario as Japanese...
Weaker sentiment at the European stock market open, following a mixed session on Wall Street and declines in Asian equities Japanese yen strengthens...
UK GDP Estimate YoY: 1.2% vs 1.4% exp. and 0.7% previously (0% MoM vs 0.2% exp. and 0% previously) UK GDP 3M/3M: 0.5% vs 0.6% exp. and 0.6% previously UK...
After a mostly mixed session on Wall Street, US indices futures are trading down again today. The US100, US30 and US500 are losing in the range...
Takahiro Mori, Vice Chairman of Nippon Steel, will meet with representatives of the U.S. Committee of Foreign Investment on Wednesday to secure the acquisition...
European stock market sentiment was overwhelmingly weak today. BMW shares lost more than 10%, after the company revised downward its expected 2024 deliveries...
The Russell 2000 mid-cap U.S. index (US2000) is trading down more than 1.2% sell-off today, largely compounded by declines in the regional bank sector,...
