DE40: European fashion market under pressure📉
Germany's DAX makes up some of its recent declines Investors await the release of ADP and ISM data for services from the US Fashion market...
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
The US500 tries to rebound today, following a significant pullback in the first part of the week. Notably, we're also seeing strong gains in bond prices,...
The DAX corrected sharply after hitting record highs. Despite a recession risk, SAP's AI-driven growth has significantly boosted the index, contrasting...
Eurozone Construction PMI came in: 41.4 vs 41.4exp. Germany Construction PMI came in 38.9 vs 40 exp. French Construction PMI came in...
Yesterday's session was impacted by JOLTS data, which resulted in higher expectations of deeper rate cuts. European indices have ended the session...
German industrial orders MoM actual 2.9% (forecast -1.7%, previous 3.9%) Real (price adjusted) new orders in manufacturing were up 2.9% in...
The Asia-Pacific indices are recording a bearish session. The Chinese market is down by approximately 1%, Japan's Nikkei 225 index is losing 0.2%,...
Daily summary: Wall Street tries to Wall Street indices opened the session lower, but failed to maintain bullish momentum, with US100...
Dollar Tree disappointed the market today with both its results for the previous quarter and its forecasts for the full fiscal year. The company reached...
US indices erases early loses, despite weaker sessions in Europe and Asia. US100 gains 0.5% and VIX drops Sentiments across semiconductor sector...
Raphael Bostic, from the American Federal Reserve, commented today US economy and labor market. Overall, commentary is quite mixed - not extremely dovish,...
US JOLTS came in 7.67M vs 8.1M exp. and 8.184M previously Factory Orders came in 5% vs 4.8% exp. and -3.3% previously US Core Durable Goods (revised):...
Bank of Canada interest rates: 4.25% vs 4.25% exp. vs previously 4.5%. USDCAD loses slightly today; decision didn't surprise markets. Source: xStation5
The price of cocoa has been losing heavily since the beginning of September. This month alone, the price has fallen by about 8%, and the current situation...
Weaker than expected harvests across the Europe lifted December Chicago Wheat futures on CBOT (WHEAT). Prices are higher more than 1% on a daily basis,...
German DAX pulls back from all-time highs Investors await US JOLTS data release and BoC interest rate decision Nvidia sell-off yesterday puts pressure...
Ethereum is down nearly 3% amid risk aversion and stock market uncertainty, where sentiment is putting pressure on all risky assets. Net outflows from...
OIL.WTI erases losses in the first part of the day, gaining 1.20% to $71 per barrel following news that OPEC+ is considering delaying the planned production...
The Bank of Canada (BoC) is expected to cut interest rates for a third consecutive policy meeting. Concerns about inflation in the Canadian economy are...
