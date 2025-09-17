BREAKING: French CPI slightly higher; GDP in line with expectations 📌
07:45 AM BST, France - GDP data: French GDP (Q2): forecast 1.1% YoY; previous 1.1% YoY; French GDP (Q2): actual 0.2% QoQ; forecast...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
The end of the week, and also the end of August, promises to be more interesting than the previous days of this week. Investors will receive the U.S. PCE...
Indices from the Asia-Pacific region recorded a positive session, except for the Australian market, which is trading about 0.25% lower. The...
Wall Street indices gain - S&P 500 trades 0.8% higher, Nasdaq jumps 0.9%, Dow Jones rallies 1.1% and small-cap Russell 2000 surges 1.5% Nvidia...
TD Bank issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. TD Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
HSBC issued a recommendation for the USDCHF currency pair. HSBC recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Affirm Holdings (AFRM.US) is surging almost 35% and is the best performing Wall Street stock today. Share price surge was triggered by release of fiscal-Q4...
The price of cocoa is rebounding slightly today after a negative opening, but a continued decline later in the session cannot be ruled out, especially...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued an official weekly report on US natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to...
Wall Street opens higher US100 bounces off the lower limit of geometry Nvidia drops 4% after fiscal-Q2 earnings Best Buy surges 15% after fiscal-Q2...
Gold has shown in recent years that it can continue to grow and reach new historical peaks, even in an environment of high interest rates. Of course, high...
01:30 PM BST, United States - GDP data: GDP (Q2): actual 3.0% QoQ; forecast 2.8% QoQ; previous 1.4% QoQ; GDP Price Index (Q2): actual...
Flash CPI data for August from Germany was released today at 1:00 pm BST. Report was expected to show a slowdown in annual CPI as well as slight increase...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) released earnings report for fiscal-Q2 2025 (calendar May - July 2024) yesterday after close of the market session. The report was anticipated...
German DAX in the zone of historical peaks in the first part of Thursday's session Nvidia limits declines ahead of Wall Street session...
The official CPI report for Germany is published today at 1:00 PM BST. However, at 9:00 AM BST, reports from German regions were released, indicating a...
US100 (Nasdaq 100) rebounds by 0.50% to 19,400 points today after yesterday's declines following Nvidia's quarterly report release. The futures...
The EURUSD pair is losing ground following the publication of CPI data from the German states. The monthly figures point to a strong fall in inflation...
08:00 AM BST, Spain - Inflation Data for August: Spanish HICP: actual 2.4% YoY; forecast 2.5% YoY; previous 2.9% YoY; Spanish...
