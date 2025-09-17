Daily summary: Wall Street gains ahead of tomorrow's Nvidia earnings
European stock market indices traded mostly higher today - German DAX gained 0.44%, French CAC40 dropped 0.32%, Dutch AEX added 0.05% and FTSE 100 moved...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
เพิ่มเติม
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
เพิ่มเติม
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
เพิ่มเติม
European stock market indices traded mostly higher today - German DAX gained 0.44%, French CAC40 dropped 0.32%, Dutch AEX added 0.05% and FTSE 100 moved...
The weakness of Bitcoin, despite the significant drops in the dollar index and yields, is putting some pressure on Ethereum, which is down nearly 4.5%...
The index of emerging market currencies from South and Central America is taking a significant hit today, with the Mexican peso leading the declines. The...
Chinese stock market continue rebound despite e-commerce giant, Pinduoduo (PDD) Holdings (Temu owner) crash, on yesterday session, which is prolonged today,...
Oil prices jumped yesterday on the news that Libya plans to halt all oil production and exports, and announce force majeure at all oil fields and refineries....
US Conference Board consumer confidence indices for August were released at 3:00 pm BST today. Report was expected to show a small improvement in the headline...
Wall Street indices open lower US100 halts recovery move Cava Group drops 8% after largest shareholder files to sell shares SMCI drops 7% after...
IFR issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry: 1.3215 Target:...
Intel, one of the technological pioneers that stands today at the crossroads of its history. From its domination of the PC processor and server markets...
Danish pharmaceutical company, Bavarian Nordic (BAVA.DK) is trading up more than 3% today and climbing near the highs of early August. It's hard to...
German DAX gains during Tuesday's session A series of revisions in the automotive sector Singapore accepts Bavarian Nordic's Mpox vaccines Santander...
Prices of coffee futures on ICE exchange are rising today more than 2%, as traders weigh in rising demand, higher shipping costs and colder weather in...
Oil: Price increases earlier this week are triggered by tensions in the Middle East and a production halt in parts of Libya The government in eastern...
The Japanese Nikkei 225 index (JP225) is up by 1.50% to 38,500 points, extending its dynamic rebound after a record sell-off at the beginning of August....
07:00 AM BST, Germany - GfK German Consumer Climate for September: actual -22.0; previous -18.6; 07:00 AM BST, Germany - GDP...
Today's macro calendar is also light, similar to yesterday. No major macro reports are scheduled for today that could have a significant impact on...
Indices from the Asia-Pacific region are having a slightly positive session. The main benchmarks from China are gaining between 1.00-1.30%, Japan's...
The first session on European markets this week brought mixed sentiment among investors. Germany's DAX ended trading 0.06% lower, while France's...
The copper price hit its highest in a month amid expectations of interest rate cuts by the Fed, which follows the dovish tone of Jerome Powell's remarks...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม