AUD/NZD - recommendation from Nomura (26.08.2024)
Nomura issued a recommendation for the AUD/NZD currency pair. Nomura recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Nomura issued a recommendation for the CHFJPY currency pair. Nomura recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
The EUR/USD pair continued its upward trajectory last week. Dovish remarks from Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium further fueled these gains. The...
Wall Street in mixed mood at start of session PDD Holdings falls 23% on worse-than-expected quarterly results NASA puts pressure on...
- US, durable goods orders for July. Headline. Actual: +9.9% Mom. Expected: +5.0% MoM. Previous: -6.7% MoM Ex-transport. Actual: -0.2% MoM. Expected:...
Crude oil futures are gaining on Monday following the escalation of the Middle East conflict over the weekend and the announcement that Libya's eastern...
Discover Airlines, Lufthansa subsidiary carrier facing strikes Borussia Dortmund shares gain after victory against Eintracht Frankfurt at the start...
Ahead of us are key quarterly data from Nvidia, a company positioned for many like a leader in AI fever. In addition to incoming macro data, it is the...
Wall Street indices and gold rallied, while US dollar dropped on Friday after Fed Chair Powell signalled in his Jackson Hole speech that it is time to...
German IFO Institute released the latest set of its sentiment indices today at 9:00 pm BST. Data for August was expected to show a drop from 87 to 86 in...
European indices set for slightly lower opening German IFO data for August US durable goods orders report for July European index futures point...
Wall Street indices rallied on Friday after Fed Chair Powell said that it is time to adjust rates during his Jackson Hole speech S&P 500 gained...
European indices end the day in green. On the continent, Spain's IBEX35 and Italy's ITA40 grew the most, by over 1%. The Swiss index and German...
Uranium Crisis The global uranium market has captured investor attention after Kazatomprom, the world's largest nuclear fuel producer, announced...
การประชุมเชิงปฏิบัติการของเฟดที่แจ็คสันโฮลสิ้นสุดลงแล้ว และตอนนี้ นักลงทุนต้องกลับมาให้ความสำคัญกับข้อมูลเศรษฐกิจมหภาคอีกครั้ง ในสัปดาห์หน้า จะมีการเผยแพร่ข้อมูลสำคัญ...
Today is one of the most important events in recent weeks - the economic symposium in Jackson Hole, where Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak....
Wall Street in green at the start of the session US100 remains above an important resistance point Workday surges after results, Ross Stores...
