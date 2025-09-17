Chart of the day - EURUSD (22.08.2024)
More and more signs suggest that Federal Reserve will begin cutting rates at September meeting. Inflation has almost fallen back to the Fed's target,...
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Flash PMI indices for August from France and Germany were released today at 8:15 am BST and 8:30 am BST, respectively. Data was expected to show manufacturing...
European indices set to open little changed Flash PMIs from Europe and the United States ECB minutes, US jobless claims data European index...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading higher, following big revision to annual payrolls data and dovish FOMC minutes S&P 500 gained...
Wall Street indices trade higher today - S&P 500 gains 0.4%, Nasdaq trades 0.5% higher and small-cap Russell 2000 rallies 1%. Dow Jones is a laggard...
FOMC minutes from the July meeting were released today at 7:00 pm BST. Markets were hoping for some dovish hints - July's meeting message was overall...
WTI crude oil (OIL.WTI) is falling below the important support level at $72.50 per barrel today, testing recent local lows from early August. At the same...
EURUSD continues to move higher amid rising expectations of an imminent launch of Fed's easing cycle. Revised non-farm payroll data released today...
Federal Reserve will release FOMC minutes from its July meeting today at 7:00 pm BST. However, market attention is primarily focused on today's revision...
US Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) was scheduled to release preliminary annual revision to payrolls data at 3:00 pm BST. However, the release was delayed...
US Department of Energy (DOE) released an official weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show a big decline...
Wall Street indices open higher US2000 attempts to climb back above 2,165 pts resistance FOMC minutes scheduled for 7:00 pm BST Target surges...
Intel, once an undisputed technological leader, stands today at a crucial crossroads in its history. From dominating the PC and server processor market...
European gains slightly ahead of FOMC Minutes China's Ministry of Commerce launched an anti-subsidy investigation into dairy products imported...
The Japanese yen is one of the weaker currencies today, with declines ranging from 0.5% to 0.7% against other G10 currencies. USDJPY is gaining 0.70% today,...
Today's calendar is relatively light in terms of macroeconomic data releases. However, investors' attention will focus on the publication of the...
Indices from the Asia-Pacific region are experiencing a slightly upward session. Chinese indices are gaining between 0.05% and 0.15%, the Japanese...
European indices end the day with declines. On the continent, domestic markets behaved worst today. The British FTSE 100 Index ended the day similarly....
Bank of America Corp. (BAC.US) slumped more than 2.05% today after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc.(BRKB.US) sold between Aug 15 and...
