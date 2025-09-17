DE40: DAX tests 18,000 points; Adyen reports record H1 earnings 🟢
Indices in Europe are experiencing a mixed session. The cash market session on the Old Continent opened in positive territory. Currently, the gains have...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Japan's Nikkei 225 index (JP225) is up 1.00% today, and the total rebound from last week's low has already reached 20%. On the other hand, the...
Bitcoin is down another 1.00% today, testing an important support zone around 58,000 points. The recent price decline occurred after the release of U.S....
Norges Bank has decided to keep the interest rate unchanged at 4.5%, citing the need to maintain a restrictive monetary policy to manage inflation. While...
The two most important reports this week are likely to be the U.S. CPI report released yesterday and U.S. retail sales, which will be published today at...
U.S. indices closed slightly higher yesterday, which also led to a better sentiment during the Asia-Pacific region's session. Chinese indices...
07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - GDP data for June: GDP: actual 0.7% YoY; forecast 0.8% YoY; previous 1.4% YoY; GDP:...
World stock markets are trading mostly up today. European markets are continuing their attempt to offset declines from earlier in the month with the...
Walmart will report its results this Thursday (15.08). From the perspective of investors, they will provide insight into how strong the US consumer currently...
Gold lost more than 1% during the second phase of Wednesday's session after CPI data from the U.S. showed that inflationary pressures in the U.S. are...
Natural gas (NATGAS)-based contracts are gaining more than 5% during Wednesday's session as the disparity between supply and demand for the commodity...
EIA crude oil inventories actual 1.357m (forecast -2m, previous -3.728m) Gasoline inventories actual -2.894m (forecast -1.42m, previous 1.340m) Distillate...
Wall Street gains slightly in early Wednesday session US100 knocks out new local peaks Victoria's Secret and Brinker International results...
1:30 pm BST - US, CPI inflation report for July Headline (annual). Actual: 2,9% YoY. Expected: 3.0% YoY. Previous: 3.0% YoY Headline (monthly)....
Cisco Systems (CSCO.US) awaits announcement of results for Q4 fiscal year 2024 Cisco Systems is preparing to publish results for the fourth quarter...
European indices gain ahead of US CPI data RWE, Hapag-Lloyd and ThyssenKrupp results in the background Rheinmetall to acquire US-based Loc...
Release of the US CPI report for July is a key macro event of the day. Data will be released at 1:30 pm BST and is expected to show headline CPI remaining...
GDP report for Q2 2024 from euro area was released today at 10:00 am BST. This was the second release of GDP data for Q2 from euro area therefore scope...
Reserve Bank of New Zealand surprised markets with an unexpected 25 basis point rate cut today. While money markets and economists were expecting cash...
European indices set for higher opening US CPI data in the spotlight NZD drops after unexpected RBNZ rate cut Earnings report from Cisco Systems European...
